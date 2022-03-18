Blind date: ‘I always feel awkward being the only one who wants dessert’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Cooking for family

HER PERFECT MATE: Cristiano Ronaldo and an intellect

MASON S.: 23 / business owner

NOTABLE HOBBIES: He loves to cook and bake.

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He is an older soul.

7 P.M. ANTICO FORNO, NORTH END

VERY APPETIZING

Eileen I was there at 7 p.m. on the dot, but Mason was already there — I took his punctuality as a good sign.

Mason I arrived 10 minutes early to make sure the table was ready. She was on time, which was nice.

Eileen He gave me a hug — very sweet. He had a friendly, warm smile.

Mason She had a really nice smile. Her look was on the earthy, crunchy side, which isn’t my preferred style.

MADE TO ORDER

Eileen We took a while to figure out that we had to scan a QR code to get the menu (a genius pandemic invention).

Mason The bulk of the conversation was about places we have traveled and cooking. She loves to cook different cuisines with her roommate without recipes. That was impressive.

Eileen We talked about the food scene in Boston. Both of us love to cook, so I enjoyed telling him about my cooking escapades. I loved hearing about his travels in India, and how he and his brother owned a baking business when he was in high school — that was super impressive.

Mason The way I compare Italian restaurants is by ordering a similar dish each time if the restaurant is new to me. I ordered the chicken parm, which is my favorite. It was excellent.

Eileen I ordered an oven-baked pasta dish and it was fabulous. My criteria for a good North End restaurant is that it makes homemade pasta, and this place fit the bill.

Mason She told me she was ordering vegetarian because it was Lent. So, I never ordered an appetizer and neither did she. This brought up our religious differences.

Eileen We shared a lot of basic interests that twentysomethings have in common — traveling, cooking, being outdoors, exploring city life. Nothing stood out where I thought, Wow, we’re a match made in heaven, but we certainly had a lot of common interests and hobbies.

Mason I knew there was no romantic chemistry for me, so I felt like I was having dinner with a friend.

Eileen As we talked, I felt like our personalities were not jelling. He came off as reserved, whereas I am more comfortable with a guy who is very open. A few times, I caught him looking around as I was talking, which I interpreted as him not being very interested.

Mason I am interested in business and I didn’t get a sense she had any interest. I didn’t feel we had a connection.

SHARED CONCLUSIONS

Eileen I always feel awkward being the only one who wants dessert, so I was relieved he wanted to get dessert.

Mason She had tiramisu and I ordered bread pudding. I offered her a taste and she wasn’t interested. She never offered me a taste of her tiramisu.

Eileen After we paid, I was ready to head home and I think he was as well. We exchanged numbers.

Mason We gave each other a friendly hug goodbye and that was it.

Eileen Probably not, but I’d love to exchange recipes.

Mason No. She is a really nice person and I wish her well.

POST-MORTEM

Eileen / B+

Mason / B

