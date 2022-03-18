fb-pixel Skip to main content
YOUR WEEK AHEAD

Five things to do in and around Boston, March 21-27

A salute to divas in Beverly, the stars of “Harold & Kumar” talk about a new book in a virtual event, the Salem Film Fest, and more.

Updated March 18, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Check out "Muse: A Salute to Divas Showcase" on Friday at The Cabot in Beverly.Adobe Stock

Monday

From Crisis, Opportunity

How can we heal from disaster? In the latest installment of the Boston Public Library’s Lowell Lecture Series, Angela E. Oh, a commentator on race relations and a Buddhist priest, will discuss creating opportunities for communities to heal from crises. Oh has served on the advisory board of former president Bill Clinton’s One America initiative. 6 p.m. Free. Register at bpl.bibliocommons.com.

Tuesday

Turbulent Time

Harold & Kumar stars John Cho and Kal Penn will reunite to discuss Cho’s new middle-grade novel, Troublemaker, during a virtual event hosted by Plainville bookstore An Unlikely Story. The book tells the story of a Korean American boy during the Los Angeles riots. 7 p.m. Tickets, from $18.05, include a signed copy of the book. anunlikelystory.com

Opens Thursday

Cinematic Journey

The Salem Film Fest — Massachusetts’ largest international documentary film festival — will offer a diverse lineup of screenings, question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers, and more. In-person events will be held at multiple venues March 24 to 27, followed by virtual events until April 3. Five-ticket bundles from $45. salemfilmfest.com

Friday

Stage Stars

Celebrate the women who changed the music industry at Muse: A Salute to Divas Showcase at The Cabot in Beverly. Six singers, including two former contestants from The Voice, will bring the music of iconic female vocalists to the stage. 8 p.m. Tickets $29.50. thecabot.org

Friday

Rhythmic Revolution

Las Cafeteras, a band from LA that meshes Latin roots and Afro-Mexican son jarocho music with other genres, brings its unique sound to the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre. The group’s vibrant performances aim to inspire social change. 8 p.m. Tickets from $28. globalartslive.org

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.

