Five things to do in and around Boston, March 21-27

How can we heal from disaster? In the latest installment of the Boston Public Library’s Lowell Lecture Series, Angela E. Oh, a commentator on race relations and a Buddhist priest, will discuss creating opportunities for communities to heal from crises. Oh has served on the advisory board of former president Bill Clinton’s One America initiative. 6 p.m. Free. Register at bpl.bibliocommons.com .

Tuesday

Turbulent Time

Harold & Kumar stars John Cho and Kal Penn will reunite to discuss Cho’s new middle-grade novel, Troublemaker, during a virtual event hosted by Plainville bookstore An Unlikely Story. The book tells the story of a Korean American boy during the Los Angeles riots. 7 p.m. Tickets, from $18.05, include a signed copy of the book. anunlikelystory.com

Opens Thursday

Cinematic Journey

The Salem Film Fest — Massachusetts’ largest international documentary film festival — will offer a diverse lineup of screenings, question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers, and more. In-person events will be held at multiple venues March 24 to 27, followed by virtual events until April 3. Five-ticket bundles from $45. salemfilmfest.com

Friday

Stage Stars

Celebrate the women who changed the music industry at Muse: A Salute to Divas Showcase at The Cabot in Beverly. Six singers, including two former contestants from The Voice, will bring the music of iconic female vocalists to the stage. 8 p.m. Tickets $29.50. thecabot.org

Friday

Rhythmic Revolution

Las Cafeteras, a band from LA that meshes Latin roots and Afro-Mexican son jarocho music with other genres, brings its unique sound to the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre. The group’s vibrant performances aim to inspire social change. 8 p.m. Tickets from $28. globalartslive.org

