Home design ideas: A case where removing windows made for a better bathroom

1 Responding to the client’s request for a fun floor, Burns proposed tiles with a bold, black and white pattern. “She was all about it, but he thought it was too busy,” Burns says. “This geometric floral mosaic in classic honed marble is a happy medium.”

Desiree Burns’ clients, a young family that relocated to Dover from the city, had no need for the bulky whirlpool tub in the primary bath. They did, however, want a walk-in shower and double vanities, not to mention a crisp, clean feel. Simply removing the tub wouldn’t be enough; to make room for two vanities, Burns had to contend with the room’s giant Palladian window. By getting rid of the window’s two side components, and highlighting the central arched portion with a bench beneath it, the designer accomplished their goals.

To make way for double vanities and a walk-in shower in this bath, the designer removed a whirlpool tub and made the window smaller.

2 Burns worked with Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops to configure semi-custom white oak cabinetry with Shaker style detailing in a whitewashed finish. Now, both husband and wife have their own sink and ample storage.

3 Half-moon drawer pulls from Inspire Hardware echo the lines of the window and mirrors. “The curvature brings nice contrast to the square cabinets,” Burn says. The plumbing fixtures’ porcelain levers coordinate with the sconces.

4 Arch top mirrors with gold metal frames reinforce the architecture and create a nice rhythm.

5 White bistro-style orb sconces with frosted globes look fresh against white walls. “I’ve been loving white everything in the bath,” Burns says. “I haven’t convinced anyone to do a white faucet yet, but these clients were good with white lighting.”

6 “When I threw out the idea of adding a bench under the center window with vanities on either side, it stuck,” Burns says. “Everything fell around that.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.