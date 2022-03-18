Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

In Robin Abrahams’s Connections essay, among other things, she describes tackling a stack of unread New Yorker magazines during this long pandemic (“A Scream, a Laugh, and a Hug,” January 30). She notes that Shirley Jackson’s The Lottery was reprinted in The New Yorker on January 27, 2020. The short story was actually reprinted July 27, 2020. It is currently on my living room coffee table waiting to be reread.

Jamaica Plain

Mitchell’s Star Turn

I was very excited about Michael Sims’s article about Maria Mitchell, the outstanding astronomer from Nantucket (“The Heirs of Maria Mitchell,” February 6). However, I was very upset that it never mentioned the correct pronunciation of her name: Ma-RYE-ah! Our daughter was named because of the song “The Wind They Call Maria,” in which Maria is pronounced the same as Maria Mitchell’s first name. We spelled her name a bit differently — Moriah, because we did not want people to mispronounce it. Believe it or not, Mariah Carey’s mom did it for the same reasons.

Michael Arrato Gavrish

Advertisement

Derry, New Hampshire

Mitchell has a connection with the city of Boston, which I love to point out when I lead tours of the Boston Public Library. The tours are suspended because of the pandemic, but you can see the connection on the Dartmouth Street facade today. The architect of the new Central Library building at Copley Square had conceived of a building with the names of hundreds of notable people chiseled into the facade. Of the 500-plus inscriptions, only [a handful] are women. Maria Mitchell was one of them, and a further rarity with both her first and last name inscribed. Her name is below the arch under the word BOSTON, along with that of the brilliant British scientist Mary Somerville. The next time you enter the library from Copley Square, glance up above the sculpture representing science on the left of the three main doors and give her a wave.

Advertisement

Tom Stohlman

Cambridge

It’s good to know about Maria Mitchell. Such a creative and forceful scientist. Quite an inspiration. I hope Professor Prescod-Weinstein is successful in opening astronomy to women and minorities. She’s kind of inspirational, too. Maybe one day there will be an article about Harvard astrophysicist Cecilia Payne, another trailblazer who ran into male opposition to her scholarly work. Turned out, her theories about the composition of the sun (that it was mostly hydrogen and helium) were correct, and theirs (that it was mostly similar to that of the earth) were wrong. . . . Payne was pressured into recanting her own dissertation. Later, when it became clear that she had been right all along, she received almost no credit — from the same men.

RunningOnFumes

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.