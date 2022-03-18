For sale: Houses abutting conservation land in Wayland and Westwood

LOT SIZE 0.23 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $439,000 in 2011

PROS This 1948 bungalow abuts and overlooks the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, where, on a recent Sunday, cardinals sang and a red-tailed hawk circled overhead. Enter into a family room with tiled fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Past the living and dining rooms, both with exposed beams, the kitchen includes a sunny breakfast nook with built-in seats. Off the kitchen, find a mosaic-tiled bath, a deck, and a big screened porch with cable rails that overlooks the backyard and wildlife sanctuary beyond. Up the carpeted stairway, the primary bedroom has skylights, cathedral ceiling, and sweeping nature views. Two more bedrooms and an office share a bath with soaking tub. CONS Flood insurance required; there’s a gun range nearby.

81 Riverview Circle, Wayland.

Richard Wilcox, Distinctly New England, 508-922-3499, DistinctlyNewEnglandRE.com

$849,000

47 CRYSTAL HILL TERRACE / WESTWOOD

47 Crystal Hill Terrace, Westwood.

SQUARE FEET 2,015

LOT SIZE 0.94 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This 1962 split-level sits high on a hill abutting conservation land, within earshot of a nearby waterfall. Step up into the main living area to find bay windows, a brick fireplace, and refinished hardwood floors. French doors in the dining room open to a large wraparound deck nestled among the treetops. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, double wall oven, and a breakfast bar. Past a roomy bath with retro pink and gray tile, there are three bedrooms down the hall, one with a private half bath. Downstairs, along with a two-car garage, there’s a remodeled bath with laundry, office, and carpeted family room with sliders to a patio. CONS Both baths on the main floor are quite dated.

47 Crystal Hill Terrace, Westwood.

The Jowdy Group, RE/MAX Distinct Advantage, 781-881-4141, thejowdygroup.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.