18-year-old seriously injured in crash on Marblehead causeway

A teenager was seriously injured in a car crash on the causeway in Marblehead early Friday morning, police said.
Officers and firefighters were called to the causeway about 3 a.m. Friday for a reported crash and found a vehicle on the harborside of the road with extensive damage, the Marblehead Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.
An 18-year-old man, who was alone inside the vehicle, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The crash is under investigation by Marblehead police and the State Police crash reconstruction team. Anyone with information is asked to call Marblehead Police Detective Sergeant Sean Brady at 781-631-1212.
