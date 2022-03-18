23-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting man in Dracut

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1132 Lakeview Ave. at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Brian Mcanespieof Dracutis charged with armed assault with intent to murder, use of a firearm in a felony, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, Dracut police said in a statement.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man last month in Dracut, and ordered held on high bail following his arraignment Friday in Lowell District Court, police said.

When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old Dracut man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They provided first aid and the man was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Officers searched the area, but did not find any suspects, police said. Detectives discovered several images taken at the time of the crime showed a black Lexus sedan with damage to its front passenger side driving through the area.

Mcanespie was identified as a suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was issued out of Lowell District Court on Thursday, police said. Later that day he was placed under arrest at his home, police said.

Mcanespie was arraigned and ordered held on $5,000 cash bail, with conditions that he wear a GPS monitoring device, remain in his home, and have no contact with the victim if he posts bail, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court on April 20.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.