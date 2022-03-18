3-alarm fire damages Needham home, displaces family

A three-alarm blaze heavily damaged a home in Needham Friday, displacing the residents, but no one was injured, fire officials said.
“The firefighters did a good job, and the owners managed to get out,” said Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon.
The blaze broke out on the second floor of the three-level wood-frame home on Aletha Road about 11:20 a.m. and quickly went to three alarms, spreading through the attic, Condon said.
Mutual aid was called in from Newton, Dedham, Brookline, Boston, Westwood and Wellesley, he said.
“The fire got in the attic space and the roof and ceilings eventually collapsed,” said Condon.
He said the blaze was knocked down quickly, but was finally extinguished about 1:45 p.m. The cause is under investigation.
Condon said the house is a “total loss” with fire and water damage throughout the structure.
