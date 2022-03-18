3-alarm fire damages Needham home, displaces family

A three-alarm blaze heavily damaged a home in Needham Friday, displacing the residents, but no one was injured, fire officials said.

“The firefighters did a good job, and the owners managed to get out,” said Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of the three-level wood-frame home on Aletha Road about 11:20 a.m. and quickly went to three alarms, spreading through the attic, Condon said.