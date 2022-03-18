The Best things to do in Rhode Island March 18-25

Yes, friends, this week brings the first day of spring, a longer sunset, there’s news of ending Daylight Saving Time, and we’ve just endured a cold-spell longer than Tom Brady’s retirement. I’ve got a bad case of Spring Fever. From Spring Solstice hiking to parade marching to s’mores roasting — we celebrate.

By God, we did it, Rhode Island. We got through winter. [Takes off hat, sobs, hugs neighbors.]

RISD is celebrating its first-ever Black Biennial: a month-long, student-curated exhibition “bringing together artists and designers of color …to illuminate the diversity of the Black experience,” according to RISD’s description. The show, on view in the Gelman Student Exhibitions Gallery through April 10, features work by students, staff and alumni as well as select pieces by other Black artists and designers from the Providence area.

Advertisement

“The show is all about building community, not just among RISD students, but with other Black artists in the area as well,” said co-curator Rey Londres, in a statement on the RISD website. “I was part of the ‘RISD and Race Forum’ back in 2020 and have been thinking a lot about how activism and community-building work on this campus. That experience started the engine for this show, and RISD’s new vision for the future really supports it.”

#MustSee. Chace Center, 2nd floor, 20 North Main St., Providence. 401-454-6500. Details here.

PAINT ON GLASS

Tired: painting with a glass of wine. Wired: painting on a glass for wine. Leyden Farm Vineyard hosts a Wine Glass Painting Night. Stop by the West Greenwich winery anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. on March 18 to create your glass art. $20 per glass. Wine sold separately. 160 Plain Meeting House Road. Details here.

PROVIDENCE ST. PATTY’S DAY PARADE, 5K AND PARTY

Advertisement

Providence is raring to go for St. Patty’s festivities. The city’s St. Patricks’ Day parade kicks off at noon March 19 from Smith Street and Hilltop Avenue, according to the Providence Warwick Convention Center’s Bureau. Marchers proceed eastwards on Smith and end at the State House. Details here and here.

But first: Runners, take your marks…. And drink your beer. The Guinness St. Pat’s 5K starts at the State House at 11 a.m. According to the event info, all participants 21+ win a free Guinness at the post-race party at Patrick’s Pub.

Patrick’s Pub, apparently, is a parade party hub. Starting at 8 a.m. (yes, that’s an “a,” baby) they’ll be celebrating with live music, food and libations. 381 Smith St., Providence. Details.

S’MORES AT A MANSION

Remember that scene in “Downton Abbey” where the grandmother brought out the Hershey’s and graham crackers and they… No? …Sorry, that might’ve been a dream. Anyway, it’s now a reality.

Bristol’s Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum in Bristol opens up their grounds for strolls and s’mores March 19 from noon to 4 p.m. Bring your crew to peruse the manicured grounds and gardens — with an epic view of Narragansett Bay — then snag a S’mores kit and head to the fire pit. Scroll through online galleries to get a sense of the ground’s lushness. #GardenGoals. Reoccurring Saturdays through April 9. Weather-dependent. Up to 6 people per pit; $55 per person for nonmembers. 101 Ferry Road. 401-253-2707. Register and details here.

Advertisement

WATERFIRE’S “PLANET EARTH”

This looks fascinating. WaterFire Art Center’s newest exhibition, “Planet Earth, the Environment and our Future” opens March 19. “Suspended in the cathedral-like Main Hall will be a 23-feet diameter artwork by Luke Jerram, Gaia, gently spinning overhead. Visitors will be able to experience seeing the Earth as it appears from space,” the website reads. This exhibition includes some 30 works that “expand upon the interconnected nature of the world.”

It all kicks off at 4 p.m. with an artist panel discussion, followed by an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Plus: refreshments via Plant City, Anchor & Hope, Narragansett Beer, and Granny Squibb’s Iced Tea. Exhibition runs through May 1. 475 Valley St, Providence. 401-273-1155. Details here and here.

BREAKFAST WITH GIANT RIVER OTTERS

The title says it all. This one’s a bit of a splurge, but if your kid is an animal-lover, it could be a priceless experience (and it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than a trip to Animal Kingdom at Disney.) Roger Williams Zoo hosts a hot breakfast — think scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, pastries — in the Meller-Danforth Education Center. Then families join zoo staff on a “Faces of the Rainforest” exhibit behind-the-scenes tour. Including, yes, preparing breakfast for giant river otters. (I’m no expert, but I don’t think they share the bacon and eggs.) March 20. 8:30 a.m. $96 non-members, pre-registration required. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Register and details here.

SURF’S UP

Advertisement

Gnome Surf is already getting pumped for summer. Kids of all ages and all abilities are welcome to join their pre-season prep fitness classes “rooted in fun and stoke” by working on balance and surf-related techniques Classes are March 20 and 27 at Newport County YMCA.

“I believe every child can be helped through surf therapy, but our main focus is neurodivergent children,” Gnome founder Chris Antao, of Fall River, told me previously.

The Little Compton-based nonprofit, part of the International Surf Therapy Organization, is out to changes lives on the ocean with a mission to “create a cultural shift toward kindness, love, and acceptance for all kids, of all abilities.” Read more about Gnome here; learn more about their Surf Fit Class here. Free. 11 a.m. 792 Valley Road, Middletown.

SPRING SOLSTICE HIKE

Springtime means hiking. That’s just a fact. And West Greenwich trails are a stunning way to welcome spring. Meet up with fellow Rhody hikers at 10 a.m. at Tillinghast Pond parking lot “to celebrate the Spring Equinox on Rattlesnake Ledge.” Organized by the West Greenwich Land Trust, the 6.5-mile hike promises “some of the best views in Rhode Island.” #Instaworthy. Free. Hiking experience highly recommended. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 52 Plain Road, West Greenwich. Details here.

If 6.5 miles sounds like a lot, plan your own trip, and go at your own comfort-level: The Nature Conservancy offers a thorough overview of the picturesque spot, its trails and what wildlife you might see. Note: there’s also a kayak/canoe launch. #SpringFever

Advertisement

MAKE YOUR OWN RADIATORE

In the collab we definitely knew we needed, Newport Pasta Co. is teaming up with Cranston’s Buttonwoods Brewery for a pasta-making class with beer. Learn how to make blue, black or plain-colored Farfalle, radiatore, fettuccini, ravioli, garganelli, cavatelli. #Delizioso. Ticket includes one free beer. $26. March 22. 6:30–8 p.m. Buttonwoods Brewery, 530 Wellington Ave, #22, Cranston. Details here and here.

OOOOOOOOOKLAHOMA!

Sorry, I can’t not sing that. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” arrives at PPAC March 22 through 27. According to the billing, the Tony Award winner has been “reimagined for the 21st century” and “looks and sounds like America today.” Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

NARRAGANSETT RESTAURANT WEEK KICK-OFF PARTY

Foodies, get ready. Next week is Narragansett’s annual Restaurant Week — all the deets on that in our next Best Times issue, Rhody readers — and the town is kicking things off in style March 22 with a party at The Towers. According to the event site, expect “tastings and libations to start off a very delicious week.” Interest = piqued. General admission $40, 6:30 p.m. 35 Ocean Road, Narragansett. 401-782-2597. Details here.

ROCKS AND RAPTORS

Little backstory: When I was in college, I took a Naturalist course with former Boston Globe science writer Chet Raymo. As we hiked, he pointed out rocks, and what they meant about glacial movement in New England. It was fascinating. It’s incredible what rocks can tell us about the natural history of our area.

So I’m intrigued with Norman Bird Sanctuary’s “Golden Hour Geology Hike,” which offers hikers a way to “learn about the geology of the region” and glacial activity in southern New England. Blankets recommended. March 23. 5:30 p.m. Tickets from $8. Details here.

Also, I know I’m not the only one who will stop in my tracks if I see a red-tailed hawk. Norman Bird Sanctuary naturalists guide hikers through “a variety of habitats” in search of Cooper’s Hawks, ospreys, and more. The event includes a lecture and live hawk presentation where we’ll learn about raptors in Rhode Island, and how they’ve adapted to live here. Afterwards: hot chocolate by the fire. Tickets from $10. March 25, 3:30 p.m. Binoculars are helpful but not required. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly. Norman Bird Sanctuary, 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.