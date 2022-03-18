Boston police officer arraigned on 15 felony counts in child pornography case

Judge Michael J. Pomarole ordered Martinez held on $10,000 bail, citing factors including the “nature and circumstances of the offense charged,” records show.

Officer Joe Martinez of Norwood appeared in Dedham District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to five counts each of possession of child pornography, posing a child in the nude, and photographing intimate parts of a child, according to court records.

A Boston police officer was arraigned Friday on 15 felony counts alleging he possessed child pornography and posed a child in the nude, legal filings show.

A request for comment was sent to Martinez’s lawyer Friday morning.

The 37-year-old officer was arrested at his home Thursday and held overnight pending Friday’s arraignment, Norwood police said in a statement Friday.

“Due to the sensitivity of the case further details are not being released, except that the capture of the images did not occur in a public place,” the statement said.

Boston police said Thursday night that Martinez, a 14-year veteran of the force, had been placed on administrative leave.

“The alleged behavior committed by this Boston Police Officer is disturbing,” said Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, who is also serving as interim commissioner. “The Boston Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards.”

Martinez’s next court hearing is scheduled for May 3.

Pomarole on Friday granted prosecution requests to redact the police report in the case and for Martinez to be provided only with the redacted report, records show.

Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Daniel Kaufman wrote in court papers that prosecutors made those requests because “the victim should be afforded the confidentiality and privacy” afforded to victims in such cases under state law.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

