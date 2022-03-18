Coast Guard to investigate diving accident that claimed life of chief of medicine at South Shore Hospital

McIntyre was on a diving trip arranged by the Jupiter Dive Center when the captain of the Republic IV notified the Coast Guard around 10:30 a.m. Thursday that the doctor had not surfaced from the Lake Worth Lagoon as expected, officials said Friday.

The Coast Guard will conduct a preliminary investigation into the apparent accident that claimed the life of Dr. Robert K. Mcintyre, chief of medicine at South Shore Hospital, while he was scuba diving Thursday off the Florida coast.

Crew on the Republic IV “noticed he was missing after he did not resurface with fellow divers after a 45 minute dive,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Estrada wrote in an e-mail Friday.

Advertisement

The report from the dive boat triggered a search and rescue effort involving the Coast Guard and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department, which deployed divers to the last known location. The body of the 58-year-old McIntyre, a married father of several children, was found in 75 feet of water, Estrada said.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Divers from the sheriff’s department located McIntyre about a mile from the original dive location, according to Estrada.

Estrada said a Coast Guard officer will conduct a preliminary investigation into the scuba diving fatality.

An employee who answered the phone at Jupiter Dive Center on Friday morning said the company had no comment about the doctor’s death.

“That family has to deal with what they need to deal with right now and it would be unfair for us to have any comment,” said the employee, who said her name is Lisa but declined to share her last name.

McIntyre came to work at South Shore in 2012 as a hospitalist — a physician who treats inpatients — and went on to become medical director for the Division of Hospital Medicine, then chairman of the Department of Medicine, the hospital said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Along with being an extraordinarily talented and gifted physician who cared deeply about his patients and colleagues, Bob was known for his compassion, intelligence and sense of humor,” the hospital said. “He was a mentor to members of our hospitalist staff, friend, and educator to many healthcare professionals. He helped create a superb and highly respected hospitalist service.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.