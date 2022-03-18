Coming soon to Provincetown: Electric ‘carts’ to tour the scenic summer spot

McNulty thought similar types of vehicles should be available for people navigating the narrow roads of Provincetown, where he’s the executive chef and owner of The Lobster Pot, a Commercial Street destination known for its neon red sign and seafood offerings.

During the trip, McNulty and his fiancée, Ana, zipped around in a vehicle that resembled a golf cart, a convenient alternative to a rental car that made it easier to explore the area.

Tim McNulty first got the idea several years ago. But it was his recent visit to the Florida Keys that made him decide to go “all in.”

Soon, they will be.

This summer, people flocking to the tip of Cape Cod will be able to rent “stylish, street-legal electric vehicles” that are about the size of a golf cart to check out the town’s store-lined side streets or head to the beach for the day.

A few years after imagining the concept, McNulty announced the launch of his newest business venture, P’Town Carts, in the idyllic vacation spot this week. Reservations will open soon, with rentals slated for early May.

“This is a new way to see P-town,” McNulty said in an email. “The entire town is so quaint that just cruising around on our carts will be quite a nice experience. Not to mention using them for more practical things like running to the supermarket, beaches, and restaurants.”

McNulty bought seven vehicles — they come in “lobster red,” of course, along with a few blue models — that were delivered to the company this winter. They plan on adding additional carts in the near future, bringing the fleet to around 15.

While the carts may look like something golfers would drive around on the course, they offer a bit more than meets the eye, said Mike Potenza, director of marketing for The Lobster Pot and a manager at P’Town Carts.

“We hunted down these really stylish carts — electric vehicles really,” said Potenza, adding that he believes they will be the first company to rent these types of vehicles to the general public in Provincetown. “They are street legal, they have windshield wipers, turn indicators, horns, license plates — the whole nine yards.”

The carts, which feature digital dash displays, lock boxes, and have four seats — two in front and two in back — will be stationed in a parking lot in the center of town that McNulty owns. People can pick them up there after reserving them on the company’s website.

Once everything is launched, the entire rental process will be done online, Potenza said. To snag one of the tiny electric vehicles, customers will be required to upload proof of insurance, a driver’s license, along with other information. The plated vehicles can be rented in four, eight, or 24-hour time slots, and cost about $30 per hour. ($120 for four hours, $240 for 8 hours, and $220 for an entire day. Each additional day is $180).

“Your responsibility as a driver would be the same as if you went to Hertz,” he said.

P’Town Carts went through the proper channels to ensure they were in compliance with town laws before setting up the business, Potenza said. They’re also expecting to secure parking stickers for the carts so drivers can park in designated town lots.

Potenza said the launch is well-timed given the hefty gas prices that have frustrated motorists.

“You can come for the week, dump your car, rent one of the carts for the week, and off you go,” he said. “This will be a really cool way to cruise along, and it’s environmentally friendly.”

Although the vehicles top out at around 30 miles-per-hour, they can’t be used on the local highways. Still, Potenza and McNulty think they will be ideal for local day trips, much like the motor scooters or mopeds people rent to explore the nooks and crannies of places like Martha’s Vineyard or Block Island.

“The town is kind of long and thin. If you’re staying on the outskirts or the edges, getting into town can be a little bit difficult — you’re Uber-ing, you’re taxi-ing, you’re walking,” he said. “We thought this would be a fun, safe, convenient, comfortable way to get around town.”

With the summer approaching, they’re looking forward to seeing vacationers take in the sights along the quaint coastal community from the carts. Buzz is already building, Potenza said.

“Inquiries are starting to come just by word of mouth,” he said.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.