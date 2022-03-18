Concord middle school closed Friday after 44 COVID-19 cases reported this week

“As you know, we have been watching an outbreak at Peabody in grade 6,” Hunter wrote. “All other schools continue to have low COVID counts, including Sanborn,” the other school within Concord Middle School.

Laurie Hunter, superintendent of the Concord-Carlisle Regional School District, confirmed the news in a letter to families posted to the district website. She said the outbreak occurred at the Peabody School, one of two schools that comprise Concord Middle School.

An outbreak of COVID-19 among sixth graders in a Concord middle school forced the closure of the school Friday after 44 cases were reported in the building this week, with an administrator telling families exposure at school “clearly” factored into the spread of the virus.

Hunter said eight more positive cases were logged at Peabody Thursday, bringing the total for the week to 44, and that 30 percent of Peabody students were absent Thursday.

After consulting with public health officials and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Hunter wrote, officials decided to close Peabody Friday. She said the decision was made to allow “ill students to recover, instruction to occur consistently, and to reduce any remaining virus transmission.”

Hunter stressed that school officials would’ve reacted the same way “if it were a flu or stomach virus outbreak that grew to this extent.” She said Peabody’s expected to be “fully operational” Monday, following a thorough cleaning Friday during the closure.

Ill students and staff had “mild” flu-like symptoms, Hunter said, and all grade six students and teachers were given antigen tests to use at home Monday morning before returning to school, or if they become symptomatic.

“No one can quite explain why these events are occurring in such an isolated way so far,” Hunter wrote. “Clearly, exposure at school played a role. We will continue to work with health officials and DESE to determine any other necessary mitigation steps.”

The news out of Concord comes less than three weeks after state officials announced that Massachusetts children no longer have to wear masks on school buses, the latest in a series of COVID-19 restrictions that were recently eased in the wake of encouraging data showing the Omicron surge had begun to recede.

However, the Globe reported Thursday that with COVID-19 cases rising again in both Europe and Asia, experts and officials are keeping a close watch on the Omicron subvariant BA.2 in the United States.

