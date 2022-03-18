Concord police believe TikTok challenge is related to two people struck by pellets

A woman reported to police around 4:00 p.m. that she was hit in the face by a pellet while driving on Sudbury Road near Oxbow Lane. The shot may have been shot from a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that passed her vehicle, police said in a statement.

Concord police believe an “Orbeez Challenge” on TikTok may have caused two people to be struck by pellets from an air-powered toy gun in separate incidents Friday evening.

She pulled over and found a small, orange ball on her shirt and brushed it onto the ground, the statement said. She was not injured.

A second incident was reported at 6:45 p.m. when a teenager was hit by a pellet at the intersection of Sudbury Road and Thoreau Street. A a black Range Rover may have been involved, police said.

The teenager also was not injured.

Police then recovered a water gel pellet at the scene, the statement said.

The incidents could be related to a new TikTok trend called the “Orbeez Challenge,” which encourages people to shoot pellets from the toy gun at random targets, according to police.

“These incidents could cause serious injury and we’ve seen cases in other parts of the country where innocent people have been hurt,” Concord police Chief O’Connor said in the statement. “Anyone caught engaging in this reckless behavior could be charged with assault and battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.”

Both incidents are under investigation.





