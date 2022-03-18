Episode 8: ‘Black News Hour’ celebrates Women’s History Month with Ayanna Pressley

“Black News Hour” celebrates Women’s History Month, which spans from March 1 to March 31, during its eighth episode. The Globe’s Meghan Irons and Jeneé Osterheldt cohost the show and are joined by women who have held leadership positions in Massachusetts.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat representing the Massachusetts’s 7th Congressional District, visits the show and talks about the federal and Massachusetts CROWN Act bills, which would make hair discrimination against natural hair — including protective styles — illegal. She describes how her mother has been an influence in her life.

Harvard University professor Danielle Allen, who was the first Black woman to run as a part of a major party for Mass. governor before ending her campaign, visits the show along with Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who is running for Mass. attorney general.