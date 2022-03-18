fb-pixel Skip to main content

Episode 8: ‘Black News Hour’ celebrates Women’s History Month with Ayanna Pressley

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated March 18, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley is seen during a press conference on March 14.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“Black News Hour” celebrates Women’s History Month, which spans from March 1 to March 31, during its eighth episode. The Globe’s Meghan Irons and Jeneé Osterheldt cohost the show and are joined by women who have held leadership positions in Massachusetts.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat representing the Massachusetts’s 7th Congressional District, visits the show and talks about the federal and Massachusetts CROWN Act bills, which would make hair discrimination against natural hair — including protective styles — illegal. She describes how her mother has been an influence in her life.

Harvard University professor Danielle Allen, who was the first Black woman to run as a part of a major party for Mass. governor before ending her campaign, visits the show along with Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who is running for Mass. attorney general.

Stephanie Guirand, founder of the Holistic Emergency Alternative Response Team, also visits and shares her experience as being a formerly undocumented person in the US.

See more about the topics discussed, and watch the episode below:

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video