His car got towed — twice! — and he couldn’t take it anymore

At 7:53 a.m. Jan. 26, a 32-year-old Boston man showed up at a towing business in Watertown and expressed his dismay that his car had been towed. He got even more upset after he spoke to an employee and learned that the car would not be released because it wasn’t registered. At that point, according to police, the man allegedly forced his way past the employee, grabbed a set of keys (which he presumably thought were his), and left the building. He soon found himself with an even bigger problem, because the keys he took ... weren’t for his car. Police were able to track down the man and contacted him. It turned out that he had been parked at an apartment complex on Arsenal Street but didn’t have permission to leave his car there, so it was towed. The man told police he was upset because this was the second time this had happened. He handed the (wrong) keys over to police, and no charges were filed.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

SEAGULL RESCUE

On the afternoon of March 5, Peabody firefighters were sent to help a seagull that had somehow gotten tangled in a wire by the transfer station on Forest Street. A crowd gathered to watch the fire department’s efforts to free the bird from the wire, which about was 25 feet off the ground. Police responded to assist with the crowd that was watching the rescue in progress, which had a happy ending. “They were successful in freeing the seagull,” said Police Captain Dennis Bonaiuto.

TINY TRESPASSER

At 8:18 a.m. Feb. 20, Winthrop police responded to a burglar alarm that was going off at an optometrist’s office on Jefferson Street. According to the log entry, motion was detected in the basement, and it turned out to be an intruder, but not of the human kind. Police reported in the log entry that “there’s a squirrel living inside the building.”

BOISTEROUS BIRTHDAY

At 2:04 p.m. Feb. 6, Wakefield police received a complaint about a loud party on Vernon Street. Police showed up and reported that a “group was singing happy birthday” and peace was restored.

GOLF CART HEIST

On Feb. 23, Brookline police officers responded to South Street for a report of a theft of a golf cart. Police were told that a group of individuals took the golf cart and later abandoned it. The golf cart was recovered, but it sustained some damage. Police said the matter is under investigation.

WHO’S THE WIND CHIME THIEF

At 12:39 p.m. March 7, a resident of Hemlock Drive in Bridgewater came into the police station to report that someone in a black vehicle pulled up to her home and stole the wind chimes attached to her house.

FOOD DELIVERY DASHED

At 8:41 p.m. March 3, Saugus police received a call reporting that a DoorDash driver was making a delivery on Walden Terrace and accidentally drove into the backyard and was now stuck. Officer Ryan Bancroft was dispatched to the scene. He requested a towing company to remove the vehicle.

UNRULY CUSTOMER

At 4 p.m. Feb. 11, police responded to a call from Wendy’s on Route 1 in Peabody because a customer was causing a disturbance and throwing stuff at employees. According to the log entry, the rowdy patron had since left the establishment but the staff wanted to speak with police because they had video evidence of what transpired. An officer was sent to document the incident.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.