MS-13 gang member sentenced to 43 years in prison for racketeering, 2018 murder

An attorney for Vaquerano Canas did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

Eliseo Vaquerano Canas, a 22-year-old Salvadorian national also known as “Peligroso,” the Spanish word for “dangerous,” was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and will be subject to deportation after he completes his sentence, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement Friday.

A member of a local branch of the MS-13 street gang was sentenced to 43 years in prison Thursday in federal court in Boston for racketeering and participating in the July 2018 murder of a teenage boy who was stabbed more than 30 times in a Lynn park, officials said.

Vaquerano Canas pleaded guilty in February 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, also known as RICO conspiracy, on behalf of the MS-13 “Sykos Locos Salvatrucha” clique, which operated in Lynn, Chelsea, and other parts of Massachusetts, according to the statement.

That gang activity included the July 30, 2018, killing of 17-year-old Herson Rivas, who Vaquerano Canas and five other members of the clique attacked because they mistakenly believed Rivas had been assisting law enforcement, prosecutors said.

The group lured Rivas to Henry Avenue Park, where they pretended to be friendly and took him into a wooded area, then surrounded him and repeatedly stabbed him, according to the statement.

At least four of the attackers, including Vaquerano Canas, carried knives, and at least four stabbed Rivas, prosecutors said. Evidence shows that Rivas believed Vaquerano Canas was his friend and called out to him for help during the attack, but Vaquerano Canas instead stabbed and hacked at Rivas repeatedly with a large knife, shattering it and leaving pieces of the blade embedded in Rivas’s skull, according to the statement.

One of the gang members, Henri Salvador Gutierrez, was heard on a secretly recorded jailhouse conversation on Oct. 29, 2018, boasting about the killing and saying Vaquerano Canas repeatedly stabbed the boy “as if he were a cow,” according to a Globe report following the indictments.

After the attack, the gang members left Rivas’s body in the park, where it was found two days later, according to the statement. An autopsy found at least 32 sharp-force trauma wounds consistent with repeated stabbing, as well as multiple blunt-force injuries, prosecutors said.

Vaquerano Canas and four other gang members who participated in the killing were indicted in November 2018, along with another member of the Sykos clique, prosecutors said. A juvenile co-conspirator in the murder was charged separately.

All seven defendants have pleaded guilty, and Vaquerano Canas is the fifth to be sentenced, prosecutors said. His co-defendants have been received sentences of varying lengths, from 15 years to life in prison.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.