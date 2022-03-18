New England news in brief

A teenage boy died after he was involved in a car crash around 3 a.m. on the harborside of the causeway early Friday morning, officials said. James Galante, 18, a senior at Marblehead High School, died of his injuries Friday afternoon, according to statements released by police and school officials. Galante, who was alone inside the vehicle, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said. The causeway leads to Marblehead Neck, an exclusive waterfront neighborhood. Schools Superintendent John Buckey said in a statement that it was a “tragic day” and also offered his “deepest condolences” to Galante’s family and friends. Grief counselors will be available at the high school on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., he said. The crash remains under investigation.

LYNN

Gang member sentenced for teen’s murder

A member of a local branch of the MS-13 street gang was sentenced to 43 years in prison Thursday in federal court in Boston for racketeering and participating in the July 2018 murder of a teenage boy who was stabbed more than 30 times at a public park, officials said. Eliseo Vaquerano Canas, a 22-year-old Salvadoran national also known as “Peligroso,” the Spanish word for “dangerous,” was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and will be subject to deportation after he completes his sentence, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement Friday. Vaquerano Canas pleaded guilty in February 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, also known as RICO conspiracy, on behalf of the MS-13 “Sykos Locos Salvatrucha” clique, which operated in Lynn, Chelsea, and other parts of Massachusetts, according to the statement. That gang activity included the July 30, 2018, killing of 17-year-old Herson Rivas, who Vaquerano Canas and five other members of the clique attacked because they mistakenly believed Rivas had been assisting law enforcement, prosecutors said.

QUINCY

Despite lockdown, no gun found at school

North Quincy High School was placed in lockdown Friday following a report that a student may have brought a gun to school, but a search of the building did not turn up a weapon, authorities said. A student told a staff member that they overheard students talking about having a gun at the school, and the staff member immediately notified the administration and police, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Mulvey said in a statement to family and staff. The high school was placed on lockdown and parents and guardians were notified shortly before 11 a.m. by SchoolMessenger, Mulvey said. Students were released early at 12:30 p.m. after police determined there was no gun found on campus, the statement said. After students left, K-9 units checked the building again to ensure there wasn’t a weapon. The students who were overheard were identified and their parents were notified to be interviewed by investigators, Mulvey said. The investigation is ongoing.

DRACUT

Man charged in shooting

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man last month in Dracut, and ordered held on high bail following his arraignment Friday in Lowell District Court, police said. Brian McAnespie of Dracut is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, use of a firearm in a felony, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, Dracut police said in a statement. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1132 Lakeview Ave. at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old Dracut man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They provided first aid and the man was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Officers searched the area, but did not find any suspects, police said. Detectives discovered several images taken at the time of the crime showed a black Lexus sedan with damage to its front passenger side driving through the area. McAnespie was identified as a suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was issued out of Lowell District Court on Thursday, police said. Later that day he was placed under arrest at his home, police said. McAnespie was arraigned and ordered held on $5,000 cash bail, with conditions that he wear a GPS monitoring device, remain in his home, and have no contact with the victim if he posts bail, police said. He is scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court on April 20.

