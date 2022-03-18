North Quincy High School in lockdown following report student possibly brought gun to school, police say

North Quincy High School was placed in lockdown Friday following a report that a student may have brought a gun to school, authorities said.
Quincy police Captain John Dougan, a department spokesman, said the issue was reported to police around 10:41 a.m.
He said around 11:50 a.m. in a brief phone interview that police remained on scene and were continuing to search the school for a possible weapon.
“We don’t know if [the student] brought a gun or not,” Dougan said.
A request for comment was sent to Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
