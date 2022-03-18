fb-pixel Skip to main content

North Quincy High School in lockdown following report student possibly brought gun to school, police say

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated March 18, 2022, 14 minutes ago

North Quincy High School was placed in lockdown Friday following a report that a student may have brought a gun to school, authorities said.

Quincy police Captain John Dougan, a department spokesman, said the issue was reported to police around 10:41 a.m.

He said around 11:50 a.m. in a brief phone interview that police remained on scene and were continuing to search the school for a possible weapon.

“We don’t know if [the student] brought a gun or not,” Dougan said.

A request for comment was sent to Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

