Rhode Island housing inventory falls to record low

WARWICK, R.I. — Home sales in Rhode Island continued to decline last month, an indication that the state is in dire need of more housing, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Thursday.

Sales fell among all residential property types — single family, multifamily and condominium — while prices continued to climb, the organization said in a statement.

“More people will face housing affordability issues as inventory continues to deplete and interest rates rise," association President Agueda Del Borgo said. “We desperately need more housing in Rhode Island, particularly for low- and middle-income earners, so that our businesses can attract and retain workers."