fb-pixel Skip to main content

Stoughton man charged with wire fraud for fraudulently taking $400,000 in COVID-relief funds

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated March 18, 2022, 10 minutes ago

A Stoughton man was arrested Thursday on a federal wire fraud charge for allegedly using more than $400,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to make home mortgage payments and to write checks to personal friends, officials said.

Adley Bernadin submitted a false application for Paycheck Protection Program loan funds to a U.S. Small Business Administration-approved lender in May 2020, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

He was released on conditions after appearing Thursday in US District Court in Boston.

An attorney for Bernadin did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Advertisement

Bernadin, 44, submitted a false application for a PPP loan of more than $400,000 on behalf of a purported home health care provider, according to the statement.

In the application, he misrepresented information about the purported company’s employees and expenses, falsely reporting a monthly payroll of $175,000, and submitted a falsified tax form, prosecutors said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video