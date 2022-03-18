Stoughton man charged with wire fraud for fraudulently taking $400,000 in COVID-relief funds

A Stoughton man was arrested Thursday on a federal wire fraud charge for allegedly using more than $400,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to make home mortgage payments and to write checks to personal friends, officials said.
Adley Bernadin submitted a false application for Paycheck Protection Program loan funds to a U.S. Small Business Administration-approved lender in May 2020, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.
He was released on conditions after appearing Thursday in US District Court in Boston.
An attorney for Bernadin did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.
Bernadin, 44, submitted a false application for a PPP loan of more than $400,000 on behalf of a purported home health care provider, according to the statement.
In the application, he misrepresented information about the purported company’s employees and expenses, falsely reporting a monthly payroll of $175,000, and submitted a falsified tax form, prosecutors said.
