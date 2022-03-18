Stoughton man charged with wire fraud for fraudulently taking $400,000 in COVID-relief funds

Adley Bernadin submitted a false application for Paycheck Protection Program loan funds to a U.S. Small Business Administration-approved lender in May 2020, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

A Stoughton man was arrested Thursday on a federal wire fraud charge for allegedly using more than $400,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to make home mortgage payments and to write checks to personal friends, officials said.

He was released on conditions after appearing Thursday in US District Court in Boston.

An attorney for Bernadin did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Bernadin, 44, submitted a false application for a PPP loan of more than $400,000 on behalf of a purported home health care provider, according to the statement.

In the application, he misrepresented information about the purported company’s employees and expenses, falsely reporting a monthly payroll of $175,000, and submitted a falsified tax form, prosecutors said.

