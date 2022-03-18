URI taps former Indiana coach Archie Miller to lead men’s basketball team

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Former Indiana coach Archie Miller has been tapped to take over the men’s basketball program at the University of Rhode Island.

A press conference to announce the news is scheduled for March 21 at the Kingston campus at URI’s Welcome Center, according to a university official. A spokesman told the Globe that the Miller’s contract was finalized on Thursday night.

URI fired David Cox, who was appointed to lead the team in 2018, on March 11. The news came the day after the Rams were eliminated from the Atlantic 10 tournament in Washington D.C. He ended his tenure with a 64-55 record. He was the highest-paid state employee in Rhode Island, taking home $715,188 in 2021 alone.