URI taps former Indiana coach Archie Miller to lead men’s basketball team

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Former Indiana coach Archie Miller has been tapped to take over the men’s basketball program at the University of Rhode Island.
A press conference to announce the news is scheduled for March 21 at the Kingston campus at URI’s Welcome Center, according to a university official. A spokesman told the Globe that the Miller’s contract was finalized on Thursday night.
URI fired David Cox, who was appointed to lead the team in 2018, on March 11. The news came the day after the Rams were eliminated from the Atlantic 10 tournament in Washington D.C. He ended his tenure with a 64-55 record. He was the highest-paid state employee in Rhode Island, taking home $715,188 in 2021 alone.
Miller led Dayton for six seasons from 2011 to 2017, leading to four consecutive NCAA tournaments, an Elite Eight and two regular-season championships. The 43-year-old last coached at Indiana until last year, but was fired after four seasons with the team. Indiana did not make it to an NCAA tournament in any of the four years he led the team.
He garnered a 129-63 record at Dayton and 67-58 at Indiana. He was known to be a strong bench coach and was able to build a forceful roster.
