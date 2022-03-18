When it comes to daylight saving time, does Washington need a reset?

If passed by the House and signed into law by President Biden, this would potentially be transformative.

Our US senator and resident climate geek won a long-coveted victory earlier this week when the US Senate voted unanimously to make daylight saving time the permanent law of the land.

When it comes to daylight, does Ed Markey know what time it is?

No more changing clocks. No more “Spring forward; fall back.” Just more hours of light at the end of the tunnel.

I have to admit, my first reaction to the vote was delight.

But then came the reaction from scientists, who seem to believe by a wide margin that Markey and his fellow senators have it all backward.

Getting rid of changing the clocks is fine, they said. But standard time is the one to keep, not daylight saving time.

They argue that permanent DST will lead to far too many hours of darkness in the fall and winter months. Which is especially perilous coupled with the start of the school year, as it would mean months of sending kids to school in the dark.

For the experts, that was not the only objection.

“Our internal clock is not connected to the clock on the wall. It’s connected to the sun clock, because that’s how it’s been for millennia,” Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, vice chair of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Public Safety Committee, told the Globe.

Obviously, Markey disagrees.

“No more switching clocks, more daylight hours to spend outside after school and after work, and more smiles — that is what we get with permanent Daylight Saving Time,” Markey said in a statement. “We can’t always get agreement in Congress these days, but today, the bipartisan sunshine coalition shone through. Now, I call on my colleagues in the House of Representatives to lighten up and swiftly pass the Sunshine Protection Act.”

I have to give Markey credit for exquisite timing on his proposal. Daylight saving time is never more popular than at its beginning, when everyone is awash in hours of sunlight. No surprise that it sailed through this week, in a rare show of bipartisanship.

The debate over the clocks has gone on for decades. In fact, there was a short-lived period in the 1970s when the country moved to permanent daylight saving time, to cut down on energy consumption in the midst of an energy crisis. But it only took a short time before the country said “Never mind” — in part because of the imminent danger to children.

Knowledgeable people say the science on both sides of the debate can easily be cherry-picked to support whichever option you prefer. But the contention that this seems like a better idea in March than it will in the shorter days of November and December makes sense to me.

This happens to be a longstanding cause for Markey. He was co-sponsor, in 2005, of the law that added six weeks to daylight saving time. He believes there are both health and climate benefits to longer days.

“The senator really believes more people are outside, smiling more, when days are longer,” his spokeswoman, Giselle Barry, told me.

Obviously, Sunshine Protection is not exactly the most urgent issue facing the world right now, what with a madman with nukes overrunning Ukraine and threatening Europe, to say nothing of the various looming threats to our own democracy.

So maybe it isn’t so surprising that senators — who rarely unanimously agree on anything — eagerly seized onto a relatively noncontroversial issue that allowed them to claim some elusive common ground.

I began in agreement with them. But if you follow the science, and common sense, this appealing idea seems likely to end in regret. Though it pains me to say so, I think the naysayers are right.

Still, anytime Democrats and Republicans in Washington can get behind something, that’s a sign of hope.

Everyone seems agreed that changing the clocks twice a year is an unnecessary exercise.

If lawmakers can agree on that much, maybe they can agree to support the right fix?

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.