Arnold Schwarzenegger draws praise with message to Russia and direct appeal to Putin: ‘Stop this war.’

“The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me. That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there,” he said. acknowledging that his critical assessment of the government may be difficult to hear.

The statement from the action star and former governor of California, abundant with personal anecdotes about his longstanding ties to the country and his own family history, was shared widely across a number of platforms — drawing acclaim from government officials both home and abroad for his candid address to his “Russian friends.”

In an emotional video watched by millions, Arnold Schwarzenegger sought to shed light on the “harsh realities” of the invasion of Ukraine and issued a direct appeal to President Vladimir Putin: “You started this war. You’re leading this war. You can stop this war now.”

“But as a longtime friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say,” he continued.

“I know that your government has told you this is a war to de-Nazify Ukraine,” he said. “This is not true. Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war; this is not the Russian people’s war.”

Schwarzenegger proceeded to debunk Russian propaganda in an effort to bring clarity to viewers, referencing the decimation of entire city blocks in Ukraine, the global condemnation of Moscow’s actions, the growing humanitarian crisis, and the “lies” fed to soldiers to get them to fight.

“Those who don’t deserve it on both sides of the war will suffer,” he said. “When I see babies being pulled out of ruins, I feel like I’m watching a documentary about the horrors of the Second World War, not the news of today.”

He invoked the memory of his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, who was a Nazi during that war, to convey the lasting price he paid for believing the falsehoods his government perpetuated. Schwarzenegger appealed to the Russian soldiers to see through the deception.

“When he left Leningrad, he was broken physically and mentally. He lived the rest of his life in pain: pain from a broken back, pain from the shrapnel that always reminded him of those terrible years, pain from the guilt that he felt,” he said. “This is an illegal war. Your lives, your limbs, your futures are being sacrificed.”

His message ended with a call to action, asking for help in spreading the truth about the “human catastrophe that is happening in Ukraine.” Schwarzenegger also praised those who have been protesting on the streets of Russia despite the consequences.

“The world has seen your bravery,” he said. “You are my new heroes. You have the strength of Yury Petrovich Vlasov. You have the true heart of Russia.”

The statement was written by Schwarzenegger and his communications team, and fact-checked by retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, tweeted his twin brother, Col. Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman.

The plea for understanding arrived as the deadly assault on Ukraine entered its fourth week, with Russian forces escalating attacks on civilians and calls mounting by officials to investigate potential war crimes.

Schwarzenegger has long had a connection with Russia. Before serving as the governor of California, he amassed a considerable following in the country as an actor, where he filmed Red Heat, “the first American movie allowed to film in Red Square” in Moscow, he said. Later, as a politician, the Austrian-born star would continue to forge those ties with leaders there.

At the time the video was uploaded on Twitter, Schwarzenegger’s was among only 22 accounts followed by the official handle of Putin. He remained so even after the video had over 18 million views by early Friday morning.

Rob Flaherty, the White House director of digital strategy, called the statement, “Really, really remarkable.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded in kind.

“As @Schwarzenegger explains, we do not blame the people of Russia, and we need you to know what your government is hiding from you,” he tweeted.

