Cities move to sever ‘sister city’ ties with Russian governments

At the height of the Cold War, as the deep chill in diplomatic relations between the United States and the Soviet Union persisted, pairs of cities across both countries embraced an idealistic mission: to form cultural and political bonds as “sister cities.” Now, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in its fourth bloody week, those ties appear to be fraying as never before.

Across the United States, governments in cities including Chicago, Dallas and Des Moines, Iowa, have moved to suspend decadeslong relationships with Russian sister cities as a statement of condemnation of Russia’s attack.

The invasion is “perhaps the greatest challenge between our two countries in more than a half-century,” Mayor Franklin Cownie of Des Moines wrote in a letter to the head of administration of the Russian city of Stavropol last week after the City Council unanimously decided to suspend the sister city relationship. “This is an act of unprecedented aggression that we, as two longtime friends, cannot ignore or disregard,” he wrote.