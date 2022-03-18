Cities move to sever ‘sister city’ ties with Russian governments

At the height of the Cold War, as the deep chill in diplomatic relations between the United States and the Soviet Union persisted, pairs of cities across both countries embraced an idealistic mission: to form cultural and political bonds as “sister cities.” Now, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in its fourth bloody week, those ties appear to be fraying as never before.
Across the United States, governments in cities including Chicago, Dallas and Des Moines, Iowa, have moved to suspend decadeslong relationships with Russian sister cities as a statement of condemnation of Russia’s attack.
The invasion is “perhaps the greatest challenge between our two countries in more than a half-century,” Mayor Franklin Cownie of Des Moines wrote in a letter to the head of administration of the Russian city of Stavropol last week after the City Council unanimously decided to suspend the sister city relationship. “This is an act of unprecedented aggression that we, as two longtime friends, cannot ignore or disregard,” he wrote.
Plans in Iowa to send a delegation to Stavropol to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the relationship in July have been called off.
There are 68 official sister city relationships between U.S. and Russian cities, according to Sister Cities International, a citizen diplomacy nonprofit. In some cities, the relationships have existed largely on paper, with leaders exchanging intermittent letters of support. In others, the partnerships have been more substantive, with city leaders making regular visits, and students, business leaders and doctors participating in exchange programs.
Some sister city partnerships are standing firm.
In a March 7 letter to the mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, Mayor Lauren Poe of Gainesville, Florida, emphasized his commitment to maintaining a sister city relationship with the city of Novorossiysk in Russia and urged the city of Tallahassee, “in the strongest terms possible,” to do the same with its sister city of Krasnodar.
“We must not hold the families of our sister cities responsible for the actions of a nationalist tyrant,” Poe wrote. “Rather, we need to strengthen our resolve to build on person-to-person leadership and celebrate citizen diplomacy.” The City Council of Tallahassee voted unanimously two days later to sever its ties with Krasnodar.
In a letter to its members in late February, Sister Cities International pleaded with city leaders to maintain ties to their Russian counterparts.