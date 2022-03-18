Senate in accord on change to daylight saving time — the people, not so much

Yes, white-collar industries and enterprises such as business, real estate, law, and politics might prefer afternoon sunlight and be fine with later sunrises. But many other industries, such as transportation, construction, education, and nursing, begin work earlier, and the Senate bill promises long winter commutes in darkness for some of the most hardworking, disadvantaged members of our society.

Senator Edward J. Markey’s vote for and public embrace of making daylight saving time permanent is a betrayal of his progressive values and an insult to Massachusetts residents. The legislation passed Tuesday by the Senate would create mid-winter sunrises after 8 a.m. across New England, long after school days have begun and many of us have started work.

I was not surprised that a Republican Floridian like Marco Rubio would support this legislation, but Markey seems to have forgotten what it was like to be the son of a milkman.

Yaakov Jaffe

Brookline





Hoping the House sets this move back

I hope the House puts a stop to the ill-considered proposal of the Senate to make daylight saving time permanent. The problem for us in Massachusetts is not that it gets dark too late; it’s that there aren’t enough daylight hours in the winter. Making daylight saving time permanent would mean that the sun won’t rise until our days are well underway. Millions of people will have to commute to and from work and school in the dark. The present system, for all its flaws, is better than the bill the Senate has passed.

Tom Kirchofer

Needham





Resetting our clocks is a minor annoyance

Making daylight saving time permanent all year long is a bad idea. We live by our clocks, and twice a year we adjust them to correspond more nearly to the rising of the sun. This is a minor inconvenience, no worse than having to get up earlier than usual occasionally for a morning appointment. It also reminds us how important sunlight is in our lives. Without it, there would be no life. Depriving people of it for long increases the risk of seasonal affective disorder. This would be sad indeed.

Augustin H. Parker

Marblehead





By all means, shift the time an hour ahead

Re “Stop changing clocks? Doctors say yes, but . . . “ (Page A1, March 17): Tell your general practitioner that you have migraines, and they’ll recommend medication. Ask a surgeon for advice, and they’ll want to operate. As for permanent daylight saving time, ask a sleep specialist and they apparently say that shifting the day forward an hour for good would be bad. Ask me, I say it would be great.

All this discussion depends a lot on where you live. I used to live in Michigan, on the other end of our time zone. Now, living near Boston, year-round daylight saving time would be an improvement, pure and simple.

Philip Mahler

Carlisle





Redraw the time zone boundaries

We absolutely should quit this nonsense of changing our clocks twice a year. What’s more, this is the opportunity to redraw the time zone boundaries.

It has never made sense that the eastern tip of Maine to the western edge of Indiana was all one time zone. Some countries, such as Australia, have half-hour time zones; even that would be better than changing times. There are ways to fix this problem.

Teresa S. Bowers

Arlington





Why waste the daylight?

The sleep experts consulted for the article “Stop changing clocks? Doctors say yes, but . . . " ignore an important point for people who live on the eastern edge of a time zone. They focus on the shortest days of the year, but what about the longest days? In Boston, the sun rises at around 5 a.m. in late June, and even earlier than that in Bangor, Maine. Without daylight saving time, do we really want the sun to rise an hour earlier? For the majority of people, it’s wasted daylight.

The real problem is having only four standard time zones for the lower 48 states. The existing time zones are too wide. A better solution would be to add at least one and move the New England states (at a minimum) permanently into the Atlantic Time Zone.

Robert Marchetti

Shirley