Bruins win on the rebound with 4-2 victory in Winnipeg

The delay of game penalty gave the Bruins a late power play shortly after having one killed off by a Jets team trying to stay hot, having won four of their last five. They didn’t waste the second chance.

Dillon was just trying to fling the puck to safety with the game tied at 2 and 5:29 left. When he watched the puck sail over the glass into the seats at Canada Life Centre, he knew he had handed the Bruins a gift.

Brenden Dillon’s head sank at the same time Curtis Lazar and Jake DeBrusk’s fists shot in the air.

Advertisement

With plenty of white jerseys in front of Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Charlie McAvoy fired the puck at the net from inside the blue line looking to give his teammates a chance at a rebound.

Taylor Hall finished the job, tipping in the game winner at the 15:13 mark. McAvoy added an empty-net goal with 30.8 seconds left that iced the Bruins’ 4-2 win.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bruins bounced back from an overtime loss in Chicago, winning for the fourth time in five games and the sixth time in their past eight.

Linus Ullmark made 11 saves in the first period, making sure the Jets weren’t able to capitalize on their six takeaways. He went a stretch early in the period without a stick and was still able to hold his ground.

Before Friday, Ullmark was 3-3-1 in six starts since February, allowing 19 goals and stopping .891 percent of the 174 shots that came his way.

The only way Mike Reilly could stop Nikolai Ehlers from splitting two defenders and getting an open look at the net was tripping him. Ehlers got a penalty shot and took his time setting up a shot. He settled for a quick flick at Ullmark’s five-hole, but Ullmark made an easy save to keep the game scoreless.

Advertisement

With Patrice Bergeron out with an arm injury, the last thing the Bruins needed to see was David Pastrnak come up wincing after lunging for a loose puck. He skated off the ice on his own power and returned in the second period.

Jake DeBrusk’s timing is remarkable. The trade deadline is three days away. There was some curiosity about whether he’d even be on the ice for the Bruins or if they’d choose to hold him out if a trade develops. He played and he set up the Bruins’ first goal of the night.

He came up with a steal at the defensive blue line that started an odd-man rush with Brad Marchand. When Marchand fed DeBrusk a pass that hopped off the ice, DeBrusk dug to one knee to gather it on his blade and dish it back to Marchand for an easy goal.

After going eight games without a goal, Marchand found the net for the second straight night. It was his first time scoring in consecutive games since his four-game goal-scoring streak in January.

Trent Frederic made it 2-0 at the 7:12 mark, following Charlie Coyle to the net, drawing Hellebuyck out from the crease, gathering a feed from Coyle, and slipping in his fifth goal of the season. Frederic’s five goals are a career-high, passing the four he scored a year ago.

The Bruins are 17-4-2 after losses this season. They’ve only lost consecutive games six times this season.

Advertisement

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.