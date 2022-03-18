By sweeping on the court at Tsongas, St. Mary’s basketball teams continue school’s state championship tradition

Championships have become the standard for St. Mary’s since Jeff Newhall took over as girls’ basketball coach in 2005, and became athletic director in 2007.
On Friday night, Newhall (Class of 1994) steered his program to a Division 3 state title at Tsongas Center with a thrilling 46-44 win over Rockland, then watched fellow alumnus David Brown (’89) coach the boys’ basketball program to a 71-40 win over Watertown on the same court.
“All year [Brown and I] talked about how we both had tremendous talent, but to have two teams win it on the same night in the ultra-competitive state of Massachusetts, It’s hard to do,” Newhall said. “I can’t put into words the accomplishment this is for the school.”
Newhall had St. Mary’s in position to win a D3 state title in 2020 when the tournament was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The boys’ basketball team fell to Burke in the D3 state semifinals at TD Garden that season, but rebounded two years later to clinch its first title as a Division 3 program.
With these titles, St. Mary’s has now won a championship in at least one sport in 14 straight years, with more than 20 total state titles in that span.
“St. Mary’s is a different animal,” Brown said. “We go into the season and the goal is a championship. They don’t want North [sectional] championships or Eastern Mass. [finalist trophies] or anything, you can keep those, we don’t have room for them.”
“The athletic achievements are incredible here and the academics are too. It was great to follow the girls’ win. We’re going to celebrate this one as a community for sure.”