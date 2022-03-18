By sweeping on the court at Tsongas, St. Mary’s basketball teams continue school’s state championship tradition

Championships have become the standard for St. Mary’s since Jeff Newhall took over as girls’ basketball coach in 2005, and became athletic director in 2007.

On Friday night, Newhall (Class of 1994) steered his program to a Division 3 state title at Tsongas Center with a thrilling 46-44 win over Rockland, then watched fellow alumnus David Brown (’89) coach the boys’ basketball program to a 71-40 win over Watertown on the same court.

“All year [Brown and I] talked about how we both had tremendous talent, but to have two teams win it on the same night in the ultra-competitive state of Massachusetts, It’s hard to do,” Newhall said. “I can’t put into words the accomplishment this is for the school.”