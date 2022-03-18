Chris Sale’s injury is unusual for a pitcher, clouding the timetable for his return

“I know it’s an unusual injury,” said Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush . “There’s not a lot they can do for treatment except just to let it heal. So I think it’s a matter of waiting for that to happen. That process is different than some other injuries where you can actively rehab them.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Weeks after Chris Sale suffered the stress fracture in his right rib cage and days after the Red Sox disclosed it, the injury remains mysterious. Pitchers are almost never described as having stress fractures in their ribs, which makes the cause, treatment, and longer-term outlook a bit of a puzzle.

“Because it’s an unusual injury, I don’t know what the plan is going to be.”

While a stress fracture in a pitcher’s front side is unusual, it’s not unprecedented. The rotational whip of pitchers puts stress on the muscles connected to the ribs, particularly those on the front side.

The oblique and intercostal muscles (the ones between the ribs) are pulled by that effort. That’s particularly true for a pitcher like Sale, whose crossfire delivery relies on incredibly powerful torso rotation.

The torque generated by pitchers can produce what are often described as strains, or tears, of the oblique or intercostal muscles. Yet in select cases, those muscles can pull so hard on the ribs that the rib itself experiences a stress fracture.

Orthopedists describe such injuries among pitchers as uncommon, but some consider them not to be rare. Indeed, on occasion, injuries described as intercostal or oblique strains are actually stress fractures of the ribs.

“We see this in pitchers,” said Dr. David Lintner of Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, speaking generally about rib cage stress fractures. “This is a known entity that occurs.”

When a stress fracture occurs, there’s little that can be done except to let the bone heal. For that reason, the timetable to return is typically longer than that for an oblique or intercostal strain.

Yet while Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom described Sale as needing “weeks, not days” to start throwing again, and ruled out the lefthander for the start of the season, the time needed for the bone to heal can vary widely. Even a best-case scenario would make it unlikely, perhaps impossible, that Sale could return in April.

A more precise timetable will have to wait until the bone heals and Sale can resume throwing. Bush said the Sox won’t be able to map out a throwing program until then.

Of course, given Sale’s delivery and the fact that he suffered the injury doing the same high-intensity activity upon which his career is centered, the question looms: Is this a troubling sign of more potential rib injuries to come?

If Sale had a history of rib, intercostal, and oblique injuries, the answer would be yes. But in the absence of that, he would be expected to heal completely.

“This particular event doesn’t predispose [pitchers] to other similar events,” said Lintner.

That said, the succession of injuries suffered by Sale since 2018 — shoulder, elbow, neck, and now rib — does raise broader concerns about his ability to stay healthy moving forward.

Shaw, Holland added

The Red Sox re-signed first baseman Travis Shaw on a minor league deal.

Shaw, 31, who played for the Red Sox in 2015-16, then returned last August when they claimed him off waivers from the Brewers, made 48 plate appearances for the Sox last year as a first baseman and pinch hitter.

Shaw posted a.238/.319/.524 with three homers and also had a ninth-inning pinch-hit single in Game 4 of the Division Series against the Rays, contributing to a walkoff rally that clinched the series. He could fit as a lefthanded complement to Bobby Dalbec at first base.

“He did a good job for us [in 2021],” said manager Alex Cora. “You never know what can happen from here until the start of the season. We’ll give him at-bats and see where it takes us.”

Shaw would earn a $1.5 million salary if he’s added to the big league roster.

The Red Sox also signed lefthander Derek Holland to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. The 35-year-old veteran of 13 big league seasons went 3-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 22.7 percent strikeout rate out of the bullpen for the Tigers last year.

A multi-innings depth option, Holland would earn a $1 million salary if added to the big league roster.

Grunt work

With Nick Pivetta scheduled to start Saturday and Tanner Houck Sunday, Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock both threw two innings of live batting practice. Hill’s high-intensity, grunting effort left teammates flailing. “I’ve seen it over the years playing against him. Why not make it like a game?” catcher Kevin Plawecki observed of Hill’s high-intensity demeanor on the back fields. “That’s just who Rich is and what makes him so good.” … Cora expressed excitement about the status of lefthander James Paxton, who is working back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last April. The manager cited the boost the Sox got when Sale returned last August in imagining Paxton’s potential impact this year. “He’s where he should be,” said Cora. “If we stick to the program, he can contribute at that level.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.