Deshaun Watson reverses course, accepts trade to Browns for reported $230 million guarantee

Watson, who didn't play last season for Houston, had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn't coming. However, he had a change of heart and called the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade.

Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause and the controversial QB accepted a trade to Cleveland after previously rejecting the team, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. Watson will receive a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, according to NFL Network.

Deshaun Watson changed his mind and the Cleveland Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.

Advertisement

The Browns are paying a hefty price for Watson, sending the Texans three first-round draft picks along with a third- and fourth-rounder for the 26-year-old. Cleveland also will also get back a fifth-rounder from Houston with Watson, who had his best season in 2020, leading the league with 4,823 yards passing along with 33 touchdowns.

Watson posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a No. 4 Browns jersey and flexing. He wrote: “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!! #DawgPound Ready To Work!”

Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that underachieved last season and has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years. The three-time Pro Bowler became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.

He is still dealing with civil lawsuits from the women, massage therapists who accused him of assault and harassment. He’s also facing a likely suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Browns’ public pursuit of Watson angered incumbent starter Baker Mayfield, who requested a trade. Cleveland turned down Mayfield’s demand before learning Watson had agreed to waive his no-trade clause and jump to the AFC North.

Advertisement

Mayfield, 26, will likely be dealt in the next few days.

Juju Smith-Schuster joining up with Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a $10.75 million deal for next season pending a physical, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Smith-Schuster wasted little time in announcing the move himself, tweeting to Chiefs fans: “Let’s Go!”

The Chiefs have been searching for a high-profile wide receiver to take the pressure off Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. They tried several bargain options last season, including Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, but nobody has been able to fill the role since Sammy Watkins left for Baltimore after the 2020 season.

The 25-year-old Smith-Schuster, who caught 323 passes for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns during his first five seasons in Pittsburgh, should fill the void nicely. And he comes on a relatively low-risk one-year contract after he sustained a shoulder injury in Week 5 last season that ultimately limited him to just 15 catches for 129 yards.

Smith-Schuster managed to return from the injury in time for the wild-card round of the playoffs in Kansas City in January. He caught five passes for 26 yards in a 42-21 loss to the Chiefs.

Davante Adams move to Vegas official

The Las Vegas Raiders have finalized their trade for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, giving quarterback Derek Carr the top wideout that had been missing from the offense.

Advertisement

The deal was agreed to on Thursday, with the Raiders sending the Packers first and second-round picks in this year’s draft for the game’s most productive receiver. The trade materialized when the Packers were unable to sign Adams to a long-term deal after using the franchise tag on him.

Adams will sign a five-year contract with the Raiders worth a reported $141.25 million, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

“It’s never easy moving on from a player and person the caliber of Davante Adams,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “We have so much respect for all that Davante gave on and off the field during his eight seasons in Green Bay as he was integral to all that we’ve accomplished. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Packers and we look forward to him being enshrined into the Packers Hall of Fame one day.”

Austin Hooper headed to Tennessee

A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran tight end Austin Hooper, in addition to deals announced by the team with veteran cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Jordan Wilkins.

Hooper was released by Cleveland on Thursday after not living up to the four-year, $42 million contract he signed as a free agent two years ago with Cleveland. A third-round pick in 2016 out of Stanford, Hooper twice made the Pro Bowl in four seasons with Atlanta. He caught 84 passes for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games with Cleveland the past two seasons.

Advertisement

The Titans have been limited in what they’ve been able to do since free agency began Wednesday with little space available under the salary cap. Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones became the fifth player released Thursday to create more room, but the latest move won’t provide cap space until June 1.

Hayward, Oliver headed to Atlanta secondary

Atlanta bolstered its secondary by signing former Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million contract and re-signing Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal, as well as announced the signing of running back Damien Williams to a one-year contract.

Hayward, 33, could join A.J. Terrell as the Falcons’ starting cornerbacks. Hayward has 24 interceptions in 10 seasons with Green Bay, San Diego, and the Raiders. He led the NFL with seven interceptions with the Chargers in 2016, his first of two consecutive seasons earning Pro Bowl honors, and had 46 tackles and one interception in 17 games with the Raiders in 2021.

Oliver, a second-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2018, started three of four games in 2021 before missing the remainder of the season with a knee injury. He has made 33 starts for the Falcons in four seasons. Williams, 29, has rushed for 1,209 yards with 11 touchdowns in 97 games, including 15 starts, with Miami, Kansas City, and Chicago.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, signed free agent running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal. He has rushed for 1,574 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry in 91 career games.

Advertisement

Ted Karras deal with Bengals official

Cincinnati made it official with two players they hope will bolster their struggling offensive line, signing Alex Cappa from Tampa Bay and Ted Karras from the Patriots. In deals reported Monday, the Bengals signed Karras to a three-year, $18 million pact and Cappa to a four-year, $40 million contract. Also Friday, Cincinnati added free-agent tight end Hayden Hurst with a one-year contract . . . Buffalo released starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei in a move which frees up much-needed salary cap space at a position the team spent restocking in free agency this week. The ninth-year player, who sat out the 2020 season for COVID-19 reasons and played just 11 games in 2021, had two seasons left on a five-year, $50 million contract he signed in free agency in 2018. Lotulelei was Buffalo’s primary run-stuffer, and had 40 starts in 43 games with the Bills . . . Seattle is reuniting with defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson after the most productive season of his career, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal. Jefferson started all 17 games for the Raiders last season and set career highs in tackles (47), sacks (4½), and forced fumbles (two). The Seahawks also announced they released defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder Jr., a scheme-related decision as Seattle expects to play more of a 3-4 defense next season . . . San Francisco agreed to a three-year deal with safety and special teams star George Odum worth a reported $10.95 million. Odum spent the past four seasons in Indianapolis. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and is tied for the NFL lead in tackles over the past two seasons with 23 . . . The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch along with safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide. Vander Esch, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, will play on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million after the fifth-year option on the 2018 first-round pick’s rookie contract wasn’t picked up . . . Carolina agreed to terms on contracts with free agent defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from Washington and Jacksonville linebacker Damien Wilson. Ioannidis played six seasons for Washington and also played under Panthers coach Matt Rhule at Temple . . . Green Bay signed punter Pat O’Donnell, who has spent the past eight seasons with Chicago, as an apparent replacement for free agent Corey Bojorquez . . . Chicago’s deal with free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been negated because of a failed physical. The Bears agreed initially to pay him a reported $40.5 million over three years.