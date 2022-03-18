Despite his desire for a trade, Jake DeBrusk has worked out a productive relationship with the Bruins

The Bruins didn’t rush to accommodate DeBrusk’s wishes; at the same time, DeBrusk didn’t sulk in the situation. When Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy decided to make DeBrusk a healthy scratch in November against the Vancouver Canucks, the public learned what the Bruins already knew. But Cassidy made his reason clear: He wanted to see the same second effort from DeBrusk whether the offensive production was there or not.

DeBrusk’s trade request went public in November, but the Bruins have been aware since last summer that the 25-year-old forward wanted a change.

The dynamic this season between Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins has been less a matter of balancing opposing interests and more a matter of mutual respect.

Advertisement

Even when DeBrusk eventually broke through in February, motivated by a promotion to the top line, he didn’t change his mind about a trade. But when Cassidy called on him, he was productive.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As Monday’s trade deadline approaches, the door is still open for a DeBrusk deal, but in the meantime, DeBrusk was back on the top line Friday in Winnipeg alongside Brad Marchand and Jack Studnicka.

“We’re trying to do what’s best for the Boston Bruins and Jake DeBrusk,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “The Bruins will always come first. I think he’s handled it very professionally. I’ve said this all along. I like Jake as a person. I’ve always challenged him for more second effort.

“I know he didn’t enjoy being a healthy scratch. But he’s always bounced back, come back in the lineup, and tried to play good hockey for us. He’s now moved up in the lineup when we shifted some lines around. Done a good job there helping that line. I know recently on the score sheet it hasn’t looked that way but for the most part, I think generating and that’ll be the ask again tonight.”

Advertisement

At 37-19-5, the Bruins are currently holding the first wild-card spot. Cassidy said general manager Don Sweeney is doing his due diligence on all trade possibilities.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen Monday at 3 o’clock,” Cassidy said.

With a 15-10—25 line, DeBrusk is putting together his best season since his second, 2018-19. The trade request could have been a disruption, but it hasn’t. Cassidy credited DeBrusk but also the rest of the players in the Bruins locker room for navigating a tricky scenario with as little drama as possible.

“Jake’s been a real good professional and, you know what, our teammates have been good professionals about it and I think the coaching staff has,” Cassidy said. “I think we’re all doing our part just to make the Bruins better. So it’s worked out in that regard and down the road, if it happens then it’s up to Jake to speak on how he felt. But that’s how I’ve seen it.”

…

With Patrice Bergeron out for his second straight game as he recovers from an arm infection, the Bruins called up Jack Studnicka from AHL Providence. Studnicka was on the top line with Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Cassidy said Providence coach Ryan Mougenel spoke highly of Studnicka, who has put up a 2-8—10 line over seven games for the Providence Bruins this month.

“[He’s] been one of their one of their best players, if not their best player, over the last stretch of time here — two weeks, three weeks,” Cassidy said. “Playing well in all areas. As he described it, his game’s in a good place. Obviously, offensively you see the numbers, but the rest of his game has been good, too, away from the puck — habits and details. So he’ll get a chance up there, see how it goes.”

Advertisement

Studnicka said the biggest difference over the past few weeks has been confidence.

“Once you see the puck go in the net, your game kind of builds from there,” he said.

Plugging Studnicka into the top line allowed Cassidy to keep the other three lines intact. Studnicka’s played 10 NHL games this season, notching assists against the Panthers in October and Ottawa last month.

“You don’t want to change your game too much,” Studnicka said. “Just go in there and play your own game, prepare the same way, approach the game the same way, and hopefully you gel with your linemates and all your legs are going and you’re able to create chemistry and hopefully produce.”

…

The Bruins have had their bags packed for the better part of the past month, playing 13 of their last 17 games on the road. With two off days, the team planned to return Friday night to Boston for a quick stop before heading back out Monday to Montreal.

“I forget what my kids look like,” Cassidy joked. “I’m sure some of the other guys are the same way. It’s been a while it seems like we go home, we unpack and pack the next day.”

Advertisement

The Bruins are 19-9-3 on the road. They’ll play 11 of their last 19 games at TD Garden.

“It’s been a grind but we’ve weathered it,” Cassidy said. “It will be nice to land tonight in Boston and see your families and get a little bit of rest. I know we have to scoot over to Montreal for one but then a good part of our road trips are done.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.