Despite surge up standings, Celtics in no position to rest just yet

Head coach Ime Udoka said he is primarily concerned about staying healthy, and he said he will look for opportunities to rest some of the team’s high-mileage players, but the seeding situation will probably need to become more settled first.

Although it appears quite likely that Boston will avoid that pothole, there will still be some important moments over the regular season’s final few weeks. Clearly, Boston would like to stay fourth or higher to secure homecourt advantage in the first-round of the playoffs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With their strong play over the last two months, the Celtics are now comfortably above the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament that will include teams that finish in seventh-10th position. They entered Friday night’s game against the Kings in fourth place, 2½ games ahead of the seventh-place Raptors.

“You start to find opportunities to limit guys if you can,” Udoka said. “As we’ve mentioned, an increase in minutes with the other guys will help with that . . . But at the end of the day you’ve got to continue to win and keep yourself in good position that we found ourselves in now.”

Also, this stretch of games has provided some on-the-job training for what might await when the playoffs arrive.

“It’s good to get some practice in now,” Udoka said. “Other teams were zoning, box-and-one last game, and then just blitzing and denying Jayson [Tatum], which Dallas and Golden State did at times . . . So to get that practice in and kind of get everything set behind it for things we’re going to see in the playoffs is beneficial down the stretch.”

. . .

Derrick White’s shooting struggles since joining the Celtics continued Wednesday, when he was 0 for 8 from the field and 0 for 5 from the 3-point line during Boston’s win over the Warriors. Entering Friday night’s game, White was shooting 38 percent from the field and 22.6 percent from the 3-point line over his 14 games with the Celtics.

Udoka, who was an assistant coach in San Antonio during White’s first two seasons with the team, believes that the veteran wing will eventually find a rhythm.

“He’s getting some quality looks obviously, some open looks,” Udoka said. “[He] just hasn’t shot it to his career average this year in general. But coming to a new system, that’s going to take a little bit of time as well. But still confident in him doing all the things he does, and reading the game, whether it’s shooting it or pulling it and making a play. So we’d like to put him in positions to help him get something easy early. He makes the right read every time, and so it’s not like he’s just standing out there getting spot-up shots only. He can get himself into the game. So we’ve got to do a job of helping him.”

. . .

The current Celtics watched Kevin Garnett’s number retirement ceremony from seats that had been placed on the TD Garden court. And Robert Williams, for one, was swept up in the moment.

“I didn’t realize how special it was until I was actually sitting out there,” he said. “Like, I turned into a little kid. I really did. And when I saw him and Ray [Allen] hug, I was the first person standing up. It was crazy. It was just something special to be a part of.”

Garnett retired following the 2015-16 season, three years before Williams entered the NBA. But Williams said he has thought about what it would have been like to be Garnett’s teammate.

“I wanted to play with him,” Williams said. “When I saw his energy, that was the first thing [I thought about]: Imagine being in the locker room with that guy before games, after games, halftime.”





