Naomi Rogge scored at 18:15 of double overtime to send the University of Minnesota-Duluth past Northeastern, 2-1, in the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four semifinal Friday night in State College, Pa.

Freshman Skylar Irving of Kingston, Mass., tucked in a rebound with 16:25 to play in the second period to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead. Duluth’s Taylor Anderson tied the game at 10:05 of the third.