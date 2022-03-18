Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported.
His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness.
Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Most recently, he worked for the Seattle Sports 710 radio station for the past 14 years.
Clayton was also widely remembered for his appearance in a memorable “This Is SportsCenter” commercial in which he completes an on-air segment, pulls off a faux upper half of a suit to reveal a “Slayer” t-shirt, and lounges in his bedroom headbanging to heavy metal and munching on takeout food.
Many of his colleagues, as well as NFL players and others, paid tribute on social media Friday night.
“We will all miss your words and brilliance @JohnClaytonNFL,” wrote former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to the Broncos.
Added ESPN reporter Ed Werder: “Incredibly saddened by the passing of John Clayton, who was such a great teammate. You might remember his information or the greatest SC commercial ever created starring John. But my enduring image of John was him patiently caring for his wife, Pat. God bless John as he deserves.”
Other remembrances:
John Clayton, a first-class NFL insider and our beloved longtime ESPN colleague, died today.— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 19, 2022
He also starred in the greatest This Is SportsCenter commercial of all time.
RIP, Johnpic.twitter.com/5s5H0gQZcu
My friend of 22 years John Clayton died. He was one of those colleagues who was not only always eager to help you, but went above and beyond to help. He took his work seriously, with all his files and spreadsheets, but not himself. RIP to a gentleman and Hall of Famer.— Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 19, 2022
We will all miss your words and brilliance @JohnClaytonNFL #RIPJohnClayton— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 19, 2022
The PFWA mourns the passing of John Clayton. John was the PFWA's 19th president (1999-2000) and the organization's 2007 Bill Nunn Jr. Award recipient. "The Professor" was a friend to so many in our business. Our condolences to his wife Pat, family, colleagues and his many friends pic.twitter.com/66XLBeAXYF— Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) March 19, 2022
The passing of John Clayton is truly heart breaking. He was so kind to me, especially in my early days in the NFL. He was so passionate about his work and craft. He loved his family and wife so deeply. And he was always with a smile, kindness first. May he Rest In Peace.💔— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 19, 2022
RIP, John. Deep into the football beat when I started in 1984, and always great at passing on his knowledge. The man never stopped working. Man.— Peter King (@peter_king) March 19, 2022
This one just feels different. Cuts deep. https://t.co/jCVvESaNXK
Heartbroken. 💔— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 19, 2022
Rest In Peace, The Professor. pic.twitter.com/xFGdTYstnT