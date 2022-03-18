Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Most recently, he worked for the Seattle Sports 710 radio station for the past 14 years.

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported .

Clayton was also widely remembered for his appearance in a memorable “This Is SportsCenter” commercial in which he completes an on-air segment, pulls off a faux upper half of a suit to reveal a “Slayer” t-shirt, and lounges in his bedroom headbanging to heavy metal and munching on takeout food.

Many of his colleagues, as well as NFL players and others, paid tribute on social media Friday night.

“We will all miss your words and brilliance @JohnClaytonNFL,” wrote former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to the Broncos.

Added ESPN reporter Ed Werder: “Incredibly saddened by the passing of John Clayton, who was such a great teammate. You might remember his information or the greatest SC commercial ever created starring John. But my enduring image of John was him patiently caring for his wife, Pat. God bless John as he deserves.”

Other remembrances: