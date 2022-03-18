Harvard’s top line shines, men reach ECAC Hockey tournament final

Harvard traded goals with the Golden Knights (21-10-6) most of Friday, with Farrell opening the scoring from the left circle (and on one knee) at 8:20 of the first and Coronato closing it with a pair of third-period goals, the winner off a behind-the-back feed from Abruzzese, who had two goals as part of a four-point night.

The Crimson (20-10-3), needing the league’s automatic bid to reach the NCAA tournament, scored three times in the third period to erase a 3-2 deficit and set up a meeting with top-seeded Quinnipiac in Saturday night’s championship game. The Bobcats beat Colgate, 3-1, earlier Friday.

Harvard’s first line of Sean Farrell, Nick Abruzzese, and Matthew Coronato carried the load for the Crimson on Friday night in Lake Placid, N.Y., scoring all five goals in a 5-3 ECAC Hockey tournament semifinal victory over Clarkson at Herb Brooks Arena.

Advertisement

Clarkson sophomore Alex Campbell erased a pair of one-goal leads with power-play tallies, at 14:47 of the first period and 13:11 of the second. Harvard fell behind, 3-2, when Ayrton Martino picked a length-of-the-ice dump off Concord defenseman Ian Moore’s stick, feeding Zach Tsekos in front of the net. The forward partially whiffed his shot, but it fluttered over the glove of Harvard goalie Mitchell Gibson (24 saves).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I think early in the game, we played really well. We just gave up goals a little easy. Made a couple mistakes . . . our group just stayed with it,” Harvard coach Ted Donato told ESPN. “They stick together.”

Abruzzese, who put Harvard up at 10:59 of the second, poked home a loose puck for his second 4:23 into the third. He was the driving force on the winner at 15:06, leading a breakout from the defensive zone, slipping a pass to Farrell at the Clarkson blue line, then taking a slip pass and twirling to a wide-open Coronato in the slot.

Advertisement

Coronato added his second, an empty netter, with 11 seconds to play.

Harvard split its two meetings with Quinnipiac in the regular season, shutting out what was then the nation’s No. 4 team, 1-0, on Feb. 19.

“They’ve been one of the best teams in the country all year,” Donato said. “Probably a bigger, older, stronger group than we are, but we played them pretty well at our place.”