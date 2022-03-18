Matthew NeSmith shoots 10-under to tie course record at Valspar Championship

NeSmith crafted a 10-under-par 61 to tie the Copperhead course record at Innisbrook set 10 years ago by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington. He missed one fairway and two greens, and there was a stretch late in his round when it seemed he couldn’t miss a putt.

No more worrying about whether his drives would find the fairway, his approach shots would land on the green instead of the bunkers, whether his putts would lip out instead of curl in.

Matthew NeSmith has been working so hard and getting so little out of his game that he tried to get out of his own way. He wound up in the record book Friday at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla.

“It’s so weird not to try and hit fairways and not try and hit the green and not try and make putts and just do the best I can. That’s a hard thing for me to do,” NeSmith said. “I’m just like everybody else. We like control and we like to be able to try and steer things in the right direction, but I’ve been holding on for too long, so I’m done with it.”

NeSmith was at 14-under 128, breaking by two shots the 36-hole record at the Valspar Championship that Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley set a year ago.

Adam Hadwin of Canada, whose lone PGA Tour victory was five years ago at Innisbrook, had a 66 and was two shots behind.

Burns remained in the hunt in the title defense of his first PGA Tour victory. He recovered from a rugged start to post a 67 and was three shots behind with Scott Stallings (66).

Scoring has been low all week after rain softened the course and the wind has been minimal. The cut was at 3-under 139, the lowest at Innisbrook by two shots.

Even so, no one had posted better than 64 until NeSmith put together the round that was more than nine shots better than the average. He had eagle putts on three of four par 5s, making an 8-footer on the par-5 14th. He shot 30 on the front nine, and his 18-foot birdie putt on his final hole at No. 9 burned the edge of the cup.

NeSmith says he is learning to accept the outcome, good or bad.

The halfway point is too far away to contemplate a win, which would get him into the Masters, a short drive from where he lives in North Augusta, S. C. NeSmith’s father worked part-time as a caddie at Augusta National, and he grew up attending the Masters. NeSmith played it one time with a member a few years back.

“Whether I get to drive 25 minutes and play in Augusta or whether I’m just going to be at home with my wife and my dog and hanging out with some friends, it’s going to be the same either way,” he said. “So it’s going to happen if it’s going to happen. If it’s not, I’m OK with it.”

European — Shaun Norris opened a three-shot lead with a second-round 62 at the Steyn City Championship in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The home player moved to 18 under par with a near flawless round that contained eight birdies and an eagle. He picked up four shots in his last four holes by finishing birdie-eagle-birdie-par.

His 36-hole score matched the European tour record set by Ernie Els in 2004 but Norris won’t go down in the history books alongside the four-time major winner because players have been benefiting from preferred lies at Steyn City after heavy rain this week.

His 10-under round still saw Norris surge past first-round leader and South African compatriot James Hart du Preez, who carded 66 in his second round to go with a 63 on the opening day. He’s on 15 under.

This is the first time the Steyn City Championship has been part of the European tour schedule.



