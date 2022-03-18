Freeman, Bryant, and Suzuki make themselves at home

“I talked to my wife and I said, ‘I think it’s time to go home,’ ” said Freeman, who grew up in Southern California. “I’ve got my 67-year-old dad and my 86-year-old grandfather who’s now going to be able to watch me play every day, just like 15 years ago in high school, so that’s what’s special to me.”

It was introduction day in Arizona for some of sport’s biggest free agent signings. In the case of Freeman and Bryant, the money is certainly substantial but the pull of family loomed large in both decisions.

It may look a little weird for a few days, but Freddie Freeman officially put on Dodger blue and Kris Bryant donned the purple and black of the Colorado Rockies. A few miles away in Mesa, Japanese star outfielder Seiya Suzuki also was in camp Friday, ready to bolster the Cubs.

Freeman said goodbye to the World Series champion Braves earlier this week, signing a $162 million, six-year deal to join an already loaded Los Angeles lineup.

As for Bryant, he’s had a soft spot for the Rockies for more than a decade. He thought he’d be drafted by the Rockies with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft before the Cubs swooped in and grabbed him with the No. 2 selection.

Once he hit free agency, he was already comfortable with a Rockies, finalizing his $182 million, seven-year deal.

“I love Denver, I love the city,” the 2016 MVP said. “I’ve always saw myself living there. Now that I have a son and two more boys on the way, a big family, just being so close to home, all that’s a plus to me.

“I was thrilled to hear the Rockies were looking to do a deal with a bat, and I feel like I fit really well here,” he said.

Suzuki also finalized his deal, signing with the Cubs for $85 million over five seasons. Chicago will pay an additional $14,625,000 as a posting fee to Suzuki’s club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League.

Yankees send Voit to Padres

Luke Voit had a feeling his time with the Yankees was coming to an end once New York brought back Anthony Rizzo.

“Knew something was going to happen over the last day or two,” Voit said Friday after he was traded to the Padres for 20-year-old righthander Justin Lange, the 34th overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft.

Voit, a 31-year-old righthanded hitter with power, led the major leagues with 22 home runs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he hit .277 with 52 RBIs.

Voit made four trips to the injured list last year, three stints because of a left knee that had surgery March 29 to repair a torn meniscus.

Verlander looks like old self

Trying to shut down big league hitters for the first time in 20 months, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander quickly got up to speed in Jupiter, Fla.

Verlander kept his fastball in the 95-mile-per-hour range, breezing through two hitless innings against St. Louis in the Astros’ spring training opener Friday. He struck out Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong swinging and walked one.

The 39-year-old righty hadn't pitched in a game since July 2020 — that was his first start of the pandemic-shortened season, and he then underwent Tommy John surgery. He missed all of 2021 when the Astros reached the World Series.

Verlander threw 18 of 31 pitches for strikes, and his fastball cruised between 94-96 m.p.h.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner said he thinks he can return to that top form.

“Is it realistic? Yeah, of course it is,” he said. “I’ve put in so, so, so much work — the stuff that nobody sees, I’m not posting about. Just the daily grind, hours on end, I wouldn’t do that if I didn’t think I could come back and be great. It wouldn’t be worth it.”

Dickerson, Molina all set

Outfielder Corey Dickerson and the Cardinals finalized a $5 million contract for the upcoming season. The 32-year-old fills a big need for the Cardinals by adding a lefthanded bat to their lineup. He hit .271 with six homers and 29 RBIs while appearing in 109 games for the Marlins and Blue Jays last season. Dickerson was an All-Star in 2017, his second of two years with Tampa Bay, and won a Gold Glove in 2018 in his only full season in Pittsburgh . . . Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said catcher Yadier Molina is expected to report to camp Monday. The 10-time All-Star has been absent for the first week of camp because of what the Cardinals are calling “personal reasons.” . . . Righthander Archie Bradley agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year deal to bolster the Angels’ bullpen.