More happy returns, as Patriots bring back Ja’Whaun Bentley on two-year deal

The second level of the Patriots defense could look a lot different in 2022 — Kyle Van Noy was released, and Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins are free agents — so getting Bentley back in the fold is important for continuity.

Bentley was a monster in the middle of the New England defense in 2021. A powerful and punishing run defender, he led the team with 109 tackles and forced three fumbles.

The Patriots brought back another familiar face Friday, agreeing to terms with linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on a two-year contract worth up to $9 million, according to an NFL Media report.

Bentley, 25, is the latest in a line of veteran leaders the club has re-signed over the last week, including Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, and James White. Bentley was a captain in 2020 when Hightower opted out of the season.

The first three-time captain in Purdue history, Bentley was lauded by Bill Belichick in December.

“Ja’Whaun’s a smart kid with natural leadership ability,” the coach said. “I think we saw that early when he got here. He showed up at DeMatha [Catholic]. He showed up at Purdue. He showed up here. I think he impacted all those programs right away, freshman, sophomore years-type things.

“He has good command of the defense. He’s a verbal guy that can make calls and adjustments on the line of scrimmage. Everybody’s got a lot of confidence in what he does because he’s well-prepared and he knows what he’s doing.

“He’s tough, plays hard, physical player. He can do a lot of different things for us in terms of playing the run, pass coverage, recognizing screens and misdirection plays, things like that. He’s a smart, instinctive player.”

The Patriots also have Matt Judon, Josh Uche, Raekwon McMillan, Jahlani Tavai, Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings, Terez Hall, Harvey Langi, Ronnie Perkins, and Cameron McGrone under contract at linebacker.

Olszewski to Steelers

The Patriots have lost their primary return man, as Gunner Olszewski has agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers worth $4.2 million, according to a league source.

Olszewski, who was an All-Pro kick returner in 2020, originally made the team as an undrafted rookie after playing cornerback at Division 2 Bemidji State. He converted to receiver when he came to New England, but found his niche in the return game, where his fearless style made for some big gains and big hits.

J.J. Taylor could emerge as a candidate to take over Olszewski’s roles.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.