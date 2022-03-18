Nate Eovaldi springs into action with three innings while Sox figure out how to prepare starters for season

On Friday morning, hours before Nate Eovaldi’s first pitch, Cora saw two possibilities for his scheduled Opening Day starter. With just four spring training starts at his disposal rather than the typical six, perhaps, thought Cora, he would let Eovaldi pitch three innings. Or maybe he’d let the big righthander work two frames and then build his pitch count in the bullpen.

“We got it right away with our No. 1 guy,” sighed Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If there had been any doubts about how uncomfortable a lockout-compressed spring training might be, the third inning of the Red Sox’ second Grapefruit League game erased them.

Eovaldi breezed through two perfect innings against the Rays in just 22 pitches. In a normal spring, that would have been the end of his afternoon. But this is not a normal spring. Cora, mindful of the need to build Eovaldi’s workload for the April 7 regular-season opener, sent his pitcher back to the mound for the third inning.

On one hand, the exercise accomplished its intended purpose. On a swampy afternoon, Eovaldi had to work hard, allowing two runs on three hits. He threw a number of sliders, a pitch he wants to feature more prominently against lefties in order to expand the outer half of the plate for his splitter. The pitcher was pleased with the opportunity to establish a base line, and viewed it as a springboard.

“I felt like I finished strong and I could have gone back out again. I didn’t feel like I was dead coming out of that outing,” said Eovaldi. “So with that being the first one and now being able to hit the five-day routine again, I think I’ll be able to recover and be ready for the next one.”

Cora was less sure. In pushing Eovaldi to 42 pitches in physically taxing conditions, the manager spent the third inning talking with trainer Brad Pearson about how to proceed.

Letting Eovaldi build his pitch count might necessitate an extra day of rest before his next start, throwing off his schedule leading to Opening Day in New York against the Yankees. But cutting short the start might leave Eovaldi unprepared to handle a full workload in the season’s first game.

“We’re so close to start the season and he needs the work but it’s 85 [degrees] and humid — 95 it feels like. It’s kind of like that balancing act,” said Cora. “If we push [his next start back] one day, it’s not because he’s hurt. It’s because we have to be smart about this.

“You feel like two [innings] and [more work in] bullpen [is enough for a first start] but then you’re looking at April 7 and he has to be ready,” he added. “There’s a balancing act.”

That balancing act is not part of a typical spring training, which follows a steady seven-week drumbeat in moving from the back fields into sun-splashed ballparks and finally to the extra decks of the regular-season spotlight.

This year, with the lockout squeezing spring training into less than four weeks, the rhythm is accelerated and uncomfortably unfamiliar. Officials throughout the industry, particularly trainers and medical officials, fretted during the lockout about the implications of the period in which teams could not contact players and the hasty buildup to a season.

“Terrible. Terrible. Terrible,” said a major league medical official. “This is all we think about and breathe — getting our players ready, keeping them healthy, and seeing them succeed. Everything is so important with the buildup. When we lose that, a lot of our prep work is out the window and now we compromise. It sucks. It’s emotionally painful. We’re saddened by it, because this is our job.”

Already, the Red Sox had received an unwanted lesson when they found out after the lockout that starter Chris Sale had suffered a stress fracture in his ribcage.

“This is one of those things that was an unfortunate part of the lockout,” said Sox pitching coach Dave Bush. “We didn’t know for multiple weeks after it happened until we had contact again. I don’t know [if] we could have or would have done anything differently. But it would have been nice to know as soon as it happened. He couldn’t tell us and we couldn’t find out.”

Communication is no longer an issue. But finding the right balance between getting a pitcher ready and not risking injury is confronting managers with uncomfortable choices this spring.

“We’ll see how he feels after this one and then we’ll reassess what we have to do,” Cora said. “Nothing happened but it’s just one of those where we have to be really careful with what we’re doing because of where we’re at and what [Eovaldi] means to us.”

It is a spring that comes with an overriding mantra: Handle with care.

