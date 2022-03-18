Purdue makes quick work of Yale in first round of NCAA men’s tournament

Azar Swain scored 18 points on 8-for-19 shooting for Yale (19-12), which had won 11 of 13.

Ivey, one of the fastest players in college basketball, went 3 for 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 9 at the free throw line in 27 minutes. The 7-foot-4-inch Edey made the most of his size advantage against the Ivy League champions, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes.

Jaden Ivey raced his way to 22 points and Zach Edey controlled the action inside, helping Purdue overpower Yale for a 78-56 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Milwaukee.

Yale coach James Jones inserted EJ Jarvis into the starting lineup, likely looking for a bigger body to help with Purdue’s size. But it had little effect. The Bulldogs were outrebounded, 42-33, and outscored, 26-12, in the paint.

It was the first NCAA Tournament game for the Bulldogs since 2019. They won the Ivy’s regular-season title in 2020, but the postseason was canceled because of the pandemic. They didn’t play at all last season because the league canceled all sports due to COVID-19.

With Ivey dashing up and down the court and Edey towering over the lane, No. 3 seed Purdue (28-7) won its NCAA opener for the fourth time in its last five tournaments. The lone exception occurred last year, when Purdue was upset by 13th-seeded North Texas in the first round.

The overtime loss to the Mean Green seemed like a distant memory as the Boilermakers pulled away from the 14th-seeded Bulldogs at the beginning of the second half.

Smith, Auburn derail Jacksonville State

Jabari Smith, the Southeastern Conference freshman of the year, had a sublime tournament debut with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and a right-handed slam dunk that’ll be hard to miss among the highlights as Auburn (28-5) bear Jacksonville State (21-11), 80-61, in Midwest Region play in Greenville, S.C.

“We have No. 10 and you don’t,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said with a smile, referring to Smith.

Pearl’s got plenty of other standouts, too.

Walker Kessler, Smith’s 7-foot-1-inch partner in the paint, finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 blocks. K.D. Johnson broke out of a shooting slump with 10 points and a couple of 3s as Auburn took control late in the first half.

Still, it’s hard to get past Smith, the 6-10 forward who hit four 3s to help Auburn win its 10th straight tournament-opening game.

“I was ready to play since the buzzer sounded in Tampa,” he said, referring to the SEC regular-season champs’ first-round loss to Texas A&M in the conference tournament.

Pearl told his players to get back to who they are. “You’re already champions, you’re SEC champions,” he said. “Now relax, have some fun.”

Auburn started having lots of fun late in the opening half when it went on a 17-3 run to take a 39-27 lead against 15th-seeded Jacksonville State.

No answered prayers for Loyola Chicago

E.J. Liddell scored 16 points and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham added 14 as Ohio State shut down 10th-seeded Loyola Chicago from start to finish, winning, 54-41, in South Region play Pittsburgh.

The Buckeyes (20-11) advanced to play Villanova on Sunday, while preventing another March run by the Ramblers (25-8), who shot 27 percent (15 of 56) from the floor.

“We knew we were in for a rock fight, and that’s very much what it was,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said, calling it “the best defensive performance we’ve really had in a couple years.”

Braden Norris the Ramblers with 14 points but star Lucas Williamson endured perhaps his worst game of the season. The winningest player in program history finished with 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting and committed three turnovers as Loyola fell in the first round after reaching the Sweet 16 last season and the Final Four in 2018.

Sister Jean, Loyola’s 102-year-old chaplain, led the Ramblers in a pregame prayer and took in the school’s third NCAA appearance in five years from the mezzanine but could only watch as Loyola fumbled away an opportunity to further cement its status as an emerging mid-major power.

Villanova overpowers Delaware

Justin Moore scored 21 points and Collin Gillespie added 14 and second-seeded Villanova had little trouble with 15th-seeded Delaware, beating the Blue Hens, 80-60, in Pittsburgh.

The Wildcats (27-7) used a 35-10 surge spanning the end of the first half and the start of the second to turn an eight-point deficit into a blowout. Villanova will meet Ohio State in the second round of the South Region on Sunday.

Delaware (22-13) showed some early fight against its northern neighbor in a meeting of programs separated by 43 miles on the map and considerably more in the college basketball landscape.

It wasn't nearly enough as Villanova overwhelmed the Blue Hens under a barrage of 3-pointers to begin the school's quest for a third national title in seven seasons.

Jyare Davis led Delaware with 17 points but Jameer Nelson Jr., the son of the former Saint Joseph’s and NBA star, was limited to 8 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Florida tabs USF’s Golden

Florida hired San Francisco’s Todd Golden as its basketball coach, bringing in the 36-year-old former Auburn assistant to revitalize a program that had grown stale under Mike White.

Golden signed a six-year contract worth $3 million annually to replace White, who surprised the Gators by leaving for rival Georgia last weekend.

Florida missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 under White and was mired in mediocrity. Fans had turned on White, ripping him on social media and in the stands to the point where his wife and kids changed seats during one home game this year.

White never lived up to the ultra-high expectations that came with following Billy Donovan, who led the Gators to consecutive national titles (2006-07) and four Final Four appearances before bolting for the NBA.

Golden’s path to Florida will remind some of Donovan, who left Wall Street to become an assistant at Kentucky and then head coach at Marshall before arriving in Gainesville at age 30.

Golden was working in advertising sales for two years after his overseas playing career ended and took a pay cut to become an assistant at Columbia in 2012. A college point guard at St. Mary’s, Golden landed at Auburn under Bruce Pearl two years later.

He turned that into a coaching gig at San Francisco, where he spent the past six years. He became the Dons’ head coach in 2019 and went in 57-36 in three seasons.

The 10th-seeded Dons lost to No. 7 seed Murray State, 92-87, in overtime in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.