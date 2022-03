The University of Vermont men’s basketball team took the fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks down to the wire, but came up short in a 75-71 setback in a West Region first-round matchup at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

The 13th-seeded Catamounts (28-6), the America East champions, were led by Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu who had 20 points apiece. Stanley Umude scored 21 points to lead the Razorbacks (26-8), who earned a second-round date against No. 12 New Mexico State.