No.12 Florida Gulf Coast upsets No.5 Virginia Tech in opening round

Bell scored inside with just over a minute remaining to put the Eagles up 76-74. After a miss by Kitley, Seay connected from beyond the arc to make it a five-point game, and FGCU made enough free throws to hold on.

Kierstan Bell scored 22 points for FGCU, which was ranked in the AP Top 25 this week but received a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles (30-2) showed exactly how dangerous they can be, overcoming a huge matchup problem against the 6-foot-6 Kitley.

Karli Seay made a 3-pointer from the corner with 26 seconds remaining, and 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast ousted fifth-seeded Virginia Tech 84-81 on Friday despite a career-high 42 points by Elizabeth Kitley .

Kitley, a third-team All-American, scored Virginia Tech’s first 14 points of the fourth quarter. The Eagles were a bit more effective doubling her after that, but she still had 18 in the period. Her 42 points tied her for seventh on the tournament’s single-game scoring list.

FGCU leads the nation in 3-point attempts by a wide margin, so this game was quite a contrast in styles. The Eagles went 15 of 38 from beyond the arc while Kitley dominated inside.

FGCU took 15 of its 18 shots from 3-point range in the first quarter. The Eagles did a better job attacking the rim after that, but their performance beyond the arc was crucial all the way until the end.

Virginia Tech (23-10) did a good job on Kendall Spray, who is fourth on the career list in made 3-pointers. She had only one in this game, a banked heave with the shot clock running low that put FGCU up by eight late in the third.

South Dakota stuns Ole Miss for first NCAA victory

Hannah Sjerven looked around as the final seconds wound down and the vocal batch of South Dakota fans chanted “U-S-D” in anticipation of the school’s first NCAA Tournament victory.

The senior center tried to relate it to another feeling she’s had, but had to catch herself.

“Just looking around in that last 15 seconds when we knew that we had done it,” Sjerven said after a 75-61 first-round victory over Mississippi. “It was a really good feeling, similar to ... actually it’s not similar to anything we’ve experienced before. It was a great feeling, though.”

Sjerven had 20 points and seven rebounds and fellow senior Chloe Lamb also scored 20 as the 10th-seeded Coyotes (28-5) broke through in their fourth consecutive tournament appearance and fifth in 10 eligible seasons.

Top-seeded South Carolina limits Howard to 21

Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and had 12 rebounds while top-seeded South Carolina’s stifling defense held Howard to the fewest points ever in a women’s NCAA Tournament game in a 79-21 victory .

It was the All-American’s 25th straight double-double.

The 21 points matched the fewest South Carolina has allowed in its history and broke the tournament record held by Kansas State, which scored 26 in a loss to UConn in 2012. The Gamecocks (30-2) held Howard (21-10) to an NCAA Tournament record-low four points in the first half as they took a 44-4 lead.

It was a total mismatch, even for a No. 1 versus No. 16 seed. The Gamecocks had 30 offensive rebounds to just six for Howard. The Bison turned the ball over 20 times and were outscored 38 to 8 in the paint.

10-seed Creighton upends No.7 Colorado to advance

Morgan Maly matched a career-high with 20 points and Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen each had 16 as 10th-seeded Creighton defeated No. 7 seed Colorado 84-74 in a Greensboro Region first-round game.

Emma Ronsiek added 10 points for the Bluejays, making their first NCAA appearance since 2018.

Creighton (21-9) will play No. 2 seed Iowa in Sunday’s second round. Colorado finished the season at 22-9.

Louisville, Jeff Walz agree on contract extension

Louisville coach Jeff Walz has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

The university announced the extension , but did not release any details of the contract.

The 15-year coach, 410-112 at the school with three women’s Final Four appearances and four Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season titles, said in a release that he was excited as when he arrived and praised his staff and players.

The Cardinals (25-4) opened NCAA Tournament play Friday night a win over No. 16 seed Albany (23-9).