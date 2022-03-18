Northeastern men’s hockey beaten by UConn in Hockey East semis, left to sit on NCAA bubble

Conference No. 4 UConn (20-15-0) will play the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between defending national champion UMass and UMass-Lowell on Saturday night for an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. UConn, which joined Division 1 in 1998-99 and Hockey East in 2014-15, has never played in the national tournament. It only won its first Hockey East tournament game last Saturday, beating BU in Hartford to reach the semifinals.

Playing to extend its season, the UConn men’s hockey team reached its first-ever Hockey East tournament final on Friday at TD Garden, taking down top-seeded Northeastern, 4-1, in the first of two semifinals.

“We’re not afraid of the big stage. It’s something we’ve had to challenge all year long, and our kids stepped up today,” UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh said on NESN.

Vladislav Firstov put UConn ahead 11:39 into the first period, with Northeastern (25-12-1) evening it on Aidan McDonough’s 24th goal of the season at 14:13 on the power play. The regular-season champions, however, were shut down from there as Roman Kinal put UConn ahead on a rebound 13:47 into the second period, and Ryan Tverberg created a turnover and scored unassisted at 4:32 of the third.

Marc Gatcomb added an empty netter with 2:03 left to seal it. (A McDonough consolation goal for Northeastern inside the final five seconds was waved off due to offside.)

Chase Bradley had two assists for the winners, who held a 37-25 edge in shots.

Northeastern, which won two of its three regular-season meetings with UConn, sits firmly on the bubble for an at-large bid to the NCAAs. They were 14th in the Pairwise rankings used to determine the 16-team field prior to Friday’s game.











