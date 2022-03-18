Patriots reportedly re-sign linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to two-year deal

He was drafted by the Patriots in 2018.

Bentley, 25, was New England’s leading tackler last season with 108 combined tackles.

The Patriots have reportedly re-signed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to a two-year deal.

Patriots deals so far

▪ The Patriots added WR/RB Ty Montgomery on a two-year deal.

▪ The Patriots signed free agent cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal.

▪ Running back James White is returning on a two-year deal.

▪ Special teamer Matthew Slater, 37, is reportedly returning to New England on a a one-year, $2.62 million fully guaranteed contract. It will be his 15th NFL season.

▪ Kicker Nick Folk is returning on a two-year deal.

▪ The Patriots agreed to bring back backup QB Brian Hoyer on a two-year deal.

▪ The Patriots are bringing back versatile offensive lineman James Ferentz

▪ Safety Devin McCourty is returning to the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $9 million.

▪ The Patriots are using a second-round tender on receiver Jakobi Meyers.

