Patriots reportedly re-sign linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to two-year deal

The Patriots have reportedly re-signed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to a two-year deal.
Bentley, 25, was New England’s leading tackler last season with 108 combined tackles.
He was drafted by the Patriots in 2018.
This story will be updated.
Patriots deals so far
▪ The Patriots added WR/RB Ty Montgomery on a two-year deal.
▪ The Patriots signed free agent cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal.
▪ Running back James White is returning on a two-year deal.
▪ Special teamer Matthew Slater, 37, is reportedly returning to New England on a a one-year, $2.62 million fully guaranteed contract. It will be his 15th NFL season.
Advertisement
▪ Kicker Nick Folk is returning on a two-year deal.
▪ The Patriots agreed to bring back backup QB Brian Hoyer on a two-year deal.
▪ The Patriots are bringing back versatile offensive lineman James Ferentz
▪ Safety Devin McCourty is returning to the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $9 million.
▪ The Patriots are using a second-round tender on receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.