Postcard from spring training: Jarren Duran couldn’t sink his teeth into this pitch

Home games have started at JetBlue Park, and for his first at-bat Thursday, bulked-up speedster Jarren Duran had a promise from Red Sox manager Alex Cora as he strode to the plate. Cora told Duran he’d buy him a steak dinner if he bunted on the first pitch.

Duran strode to the plate and opened his eyes super wide — the way Dustin Pedroia used to — but took the pitch for Ball 1.

“I absolutely was going to, but it wasn’t the right pitch,” said Duran. “It was outside.”