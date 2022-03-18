Postcard from spring training: Jarren Duran couldn’t sink his teeth into this pitch

Home games have started at JetBlue Park, and for his first at-bat Thursday, bulked-up speedster Jarren Duran had a promise from Red Sox manager Alex Cora as he strode to the plate. Cora told Duran he’d buy him a steak dinner if he bunted on the first pitch.
Duran strode to the plate and opened his eyes super wide — the way Dustin Pedroia used to — but took the pitch for Ball 1.
“I absolutely was going to, but it wasn’t the right pitch,” said Duran. “It was outside.”
The ballpark was picture-perfect, with the green St. Patrick’s Day uniforms melting into the perfectly manicured playing field. The crowd was pumped and there was not a mask in sight.
Advertisement
“It felt like baseball again,” said Duran. “It felt like everything was normal and there were no problems out there. It was fun to see.”
Duran, who flamed out last season, decided he’s going to be looser this year.
“I’m going to play with my hair on fire,” he said. “I’m going to play like I did in college and just have fun out there.”
Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.