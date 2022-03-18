Previewing the 6 MIAA boys’ and girls’ hockey championships at TD Garden Sunday

Puck drop for the Division 4 boys’ final, Sandwich vs. Watertown, is 9 a.m. The Division 1 final, featuring Catholic Conference rivals St. John’s Prep and Xaverian, wraps up the action with a 7:45 faceoff.

The 2021-22 high school hockey season will conclude with the playing of six MIAA championship games Sunday at TD Garden, capping the first complete postseason run since 2019.

ST. JOHN’S PREP (21-3-0) vs. XAVERIAN (20-3-1), 7:45 p.m.

Coaches: Kristian Hanson, 15th season (St. John’s Prep); Dave Spinale, 21st season (Xaverian).

Player to watch/St. John’s Prep: F Tommy Sarni (Sr.) — The Eagles captain has a team-high 16 goals, including the game-winner in the 5-2 win vs. Xaverian on Jan. 8.

Player to watch/Xaverian: D Nolan Dion (Sr.) — His 15 assists are second on the Hawks, but more importantly, he anchors the first defense pairing from the left side.

The lowdown: After splitting a pair of regular-season meetings in the Catholic Conference, both teams needed double overtime in their state semifinal victories. Xaverian is making its first state title game appearance in program history, while the No. 1 Eagles are looking for their first championship since the 2015 Super 8.

In net: Senior Payton Palladino (St. John’s Prep; 1.51 GAA, .916 save percentage); senior Brendan Flanagan (Xaverian; 1.52 GAA, .932 save percentage).

Division 2 boys

TEWKSBURY (21-2-0) vs. CANTON (22-2-1), 3:15 p.m.

Coaches — Derek Doherty, 21st season (Tewksbury); Brian Shuman, 17th season (Canton).

Player to watch/Tewksbury: D Caden Connors (Sr.) — The DCL/MVC 2 Player of the Year anchors the blue line, and also drives the offense from the back end (21-27—48).

Player to watch/Canton: F AJ Thomas (Jr.) — His 15 goals lead the Bulldogs, and his 21 points are tied forfirst on a balanced team that has an incredible 16 players in double digits.

The lowdown: It’s a rematch of the last D2 state final played at TD Garden, a 6-2 Canton win in 2019, but this time Tewksbury is the No. 1 seed. The Redmen’s two losses were to D1 teams (Marshfield, Wellesley). Canton has a 22-game win streak after starting 0-2-1 (losses to D1 Lincoln-Sudbury and Franklin, tie vs. Barnstable).

In net: Junior Ben O’Keefe (Tewksbury, 1.31 GAA, .924 save percentage); freshman Colin Davis (Canton; 0.82 GAA, .940 save percentage).

Division 3 boys

MARLBOROUGH (21-1-1) vs. HANOVER (17-7-1), 11 a.m.

Coaches: Mike O’Brien, 11th season (Marlborough); Jonny Abban, 11th season (Hanover).

Player to watch/Marlborough: F Marcus Chrisafideis (Sr.) — With two goals in the semifinal win over Lynnfield, Chrisafideis has seven in three tournament games, and a state-best 37 this season.

Player to watch/Hanover: F Robbie Hanna (Sr.) — Hanna has become the focal point of the Hawks attack this season, leading the team in all three scoring categories (18-27—45).

The lowdown: The teams just missed meeting in the season-opening Jim Gormley Cup, as the top-seeded Panthers fell to D4 finalist Sandwich in a shootout. Marlborough followed up a couple of easy tournament wins with one-goal scares, but the No. 3 Hawks allowed just one goal in four tournament wins in their quest to get to the Garden after their 2020 final was canceled.

In net: Junior Dan Esteves (Marlborough, 2.20 GAA); senior Liam Monahan (Hanover; 1.59 GAA, .912 save percentage).

Division 4 boys

WATERTOWN (14-9-1) vs. SANDWICH (17-4-3), 9 a.m.

Coaches: John Vlachos, 5th season (Watertown); Jordan Mohre, 14th season (Sandwich).

Player to watch/Watertown: F Alec Banosian (So.) — The sophomore (15-10—25) has picked up his scoring in the postseason, with six goals and four assists in four tournament wins.

Player to watch/Sandwich: F Colin McIver (Jr.) — The center on the Blue Knights’ top line (17-19—36) scored a big tying goal against Norwell, and has four goals and five assists in four postseason wins.

The lowdown: The Raiders have scored 26 goals in four tournament wins, but Vlachos still maintains that defense is the key to their success, and Jared Norton and Casey Williams have been a goalie rotation. Sandwich will try to carry the momentum of its last-minute double-OT win over Norwell in the semifinals.

In net: Senior Jared Norton (Watertown, 1.74 GAA, .935 save percentage) or junior Casey Williams (Watertown, 1.53 GAA, .933 save percentage); junior Mitchell Norkevicius (Sandwich; 1.59 GAA, .926 save percentage).

Senior defender Maeve Carey was the co-MVP of the Catholic Central League after producing 16 goals and 24 assists for unbeaten Austin Prep. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 1 girls

AUSTIN PREP (26-0) vs. ARLINGTON (21-1-1), 5:45 p.m.

Coaches: Stephanie Wood, 9th season (Austin Prep); Jeff Mead, 16th season (Arlington)

Player to watch/Austin Prep: F. Kathryn Karo (Sr. C) — The Stonehill commit crossed the 200 career point marker in a 4-0 win over HPNA in the quarterfinals. The Hingham transfer has collected 38 goals and 30 assists.

Player to watch/Arlington: F. Maddie Krepelka (Jr.) — An offensive juggernaut for the Spy Ponders, the junior produced a 30-18—48 line during the regular season and has contributed six goals and three assists in the tournament.

The lowdown: The Cougars have unfinished business to take care of after finishing the 2019-20 season as co-champions. The year prior, the Cougars lost in the Garden to Methuen/Tewksbury. AP defeated the Spy Ponders, 6-1, when the teams met on Jan. 10 at Ed Burns Arena.

The Cougars have outscored opponents foes by a 152-10 margin. Their unrelenting pace is difficult to play against and Catholic Central League co-MVP Maeve Carey, a Stonehill commit from Gloucester, anchors the defense with 16 goals and 24 assists.

Champions of the Middlesex League, the Spy Ponders boast a stingy defense that has allowed 30 goals, spearheaded by senior captain Grace Corsetti (21 points). Maddie Krepelka, senior captain Gabby Russo (15 goals, 30 assists) and freshman Julia Krepelka (12 goals, 22 assists) form a high-flying first line.

In net: Senior captain Lauryn Hanifin (Austin Prep, 26 wins, 19 shutouts, 0.38 goals against average); senior captain Elise Rodd (Arlington, 15 wins, four shutouts, 1.18 goals against average).

Division 2 girls

CANTON (18-6) vs. ALGONQUIN (18-3-2)

Coaches: Dennis Aldrich, 10th season (Canton); Mike Hodge, 5th season (Algonquin)

Player to watch/Canton: D. Allie McCabe (Sr. C) — The Hockomock League MVP anchors a stingy defense that has only surrendered 37 goals. The senior captain defenseman has accumulated six goals and 11 assists to go along with a +13 rating.

Player to watch/Algonquin: F. Mallory Farrell (So.) ― The Marlborough resident leads the Titans in scoring with an eye popping 32 goals and 17 assists in just 23 games.

The lowdown: Algonquin is making its first appearance in the final. Canton was the 2020 co-champion, and lost in the championship game in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. The Bulldogs have ground down three top 10 seeds in their last three tournament wins, surrendering two goals. The The Titans potted 99 goals in the regular season and allowed just two in the tournament.

Aside from Farrell, the Titans are led by sophomores Emily Johns (26 goals, 12 assists) Bryn Domolky (15 goals, 17 assists) . Senior captain Tess Khoury (12 goals, 11 assists) and junior captain Audrey Koen (13 goals, 13 assists) pace a balanced attack for the Bulldogs.

In net: Junior Carolyn Durand (Canton, 17 wins, 0.95 save percentage, 0.96 goals against average, six shutouts); senior Lana Pacific (Algonquin, 17 wins, 0.95 save percentage, 1.15 goal against average).

