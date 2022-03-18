Roger Federer donating $500,000 to help Ukrainian children

A portion of ticket revenue from the Billie Jean King Cup matches between Ukraine and the United States next month will go to a relief fund to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US Tennis Association announced it will donate 10% of ticket revenue, and local sponsors also will make contributions. The best-of-five-match series will be held April 15-16 on an indoor hard court in Asheville, North Carolina. The US roster includes 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins , 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens , Top 20 player Jessica Pegula , Shelby Rogers , and Desirae Krawczyk . Ukraine’s players are Elina Svitolina — a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist who has been ranked as high as No. 3 — Marta Kostyuk , Katarina Zavatska , Lyudmyla Kichenok , and Nadiia Kichenok .

Roger Federer is offering financial help to Ukrainians during Russia’s invasion. Federer wrote Friday on social media that his foundation will be making a donation of $500,000 “to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.” Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and has been attacking schools, hospitals, and buildings where people sought safety in various cities. “My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected,” Federer wrote. “We stand for peace.” He and his wife are the parents of two sets of twins. The 40-year-old Swiss tennis star’s 20 Grand Slam titles are tied with Novak Djokovic for the second most won by a man, behind only Rafael Nadal’s 21 .

BASKETBALL

US demands Russia allow access to Brittney Griner

The United States stepped up its push for consular access to Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said Griner was faring well behind bars. Ekaterina Kalugina told The Associated Press that she visited Griner on Monday at the pretrial detention facility outside of Moscow where she’s being held and spoke to her with the help of a cellmate who speaks Russian and English and served as an interpreter. “Her physical condition is fine, she’s holding up fine, and I’d even say that she is fairly calm and isn’t anxious,” Kalugina said of the Phoenix Mercury star, whose legal ordeal comes amid tension between Russia and the US over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The State Department issued a statement demanding access to Griner, who plays professionally in Russia during the WNBA offseason ... Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is out indefinitely after tests revealed a plantar fascia tear in his right foot. The Hawks said tests conducted Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, also confirmed a right finger sprain.

SOCCER

George Bello replacing Sergiño Dest for qualifiers

Sergiño Dest will miss the United States’ last three World Cup qualifiers after straining his left thigh and was replaced on the roster by left back George Bello. Dest, the top American choice at right back, was hurt Thursday during Barcelona’s Europa League win at Turkey’s Galatasary. His injury left DeAndre Yedlin and Reggie Cannon as the top picks to start at right back in next Thursday’s match at Mexico. The US then hosts Panama on March 27 and finishes qualifying at Costa Rica three days later ... Midfielders Randall Leal and Aarón Suárez were dropped along with defender Ricardo Blanco from Costa Rica’s final three World Cup qualifiers. Defenders Ian Lawrence and Carlos Martínez were on the 27-man roster announced by coach Luis Fernando Suárez along with midfielders Brandon Aguilera and Carlos Mora and forward Anthony Contreras ... Mario Balotelli was left off Italy’s squad for the World Cup playoffs, and the European champion was also without midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who tested positive for COVID-19 ... A Bundesliga linesman was struck in the back of the head by a plastic beer cup thrown from a crowd, forcing the game between Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach to be called off . The match was already noteworthy for being the league’s first to be played between teams without coaches as Bochum’s Thomas Reis and Gladbach counterpart Adi Hütter have coronavirus infections.

MISCELLANY

Penn State extends lead at NCAA wrestling championships

Penn State advanced six wrestlers to the semifinals of the NCAA championships and opened a double-digit lead over Michigan in the team race. The Nittany Lions had 73 points after the quarterfinals. Michigan had 62.5 and Arizona State 53. Penn State’s four defending individual champions moved on. Roman Bravo-Young, the top seed at 133 pounds, became a four-time All-American with a 13-6 decision over No. 25 seed Brian Courtney of Virginia. Nick Lee, No. 1 at 141, pinned No. 8 Grant Willits of Oregon State to become Penn State’s first five-time All-American ... The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning acquired Brandon Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks, a 23-year-old forward who is under contract for two more seasons after this one. They sent 2023 and 2024 first-round picks and young forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to Chicago for Hagel and fourth-rounders this year and in ‘24.