With one crucial block at the end, St. Mary’s successfully defends Division 3 girls’ basketball state championship

Defense was the story, right up to when Spartans junior Kellyn Preira blocked Julia Elie in the closing seconds. As Elie curled around a screen on the left block, Preira fought her and swatted the potential tying layup attempt with her right hand.

The No. 2 Spartans prevailed in the first MIAA title game in three years Friday, winning a 46-44 thriller to capture the Division 3 championship at the Tsongas Center. St. Mary’s defended a 2019 championship and a 2020 title share before the past two tournaments were lost to COVID-19.

LOWELL — Despite a two-year pause in state championships, the St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team refuses to give up its throne.

“When she went up, I just knew that that ball could not go in and I could not foul her,” Preira said. “So I just had to make it work.”

Abby Constine (left) and St. Mary's raised the program's fourth girls' basketball state championship trophy in 11 seasons. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Preira amassed six blocks in the contest as the primary defender on Elie, one of the top interior forwards in the state. Her length and tenacity catalyzed the Spartans (25-3) when their offense waxed and waned. Preira also finished with 16 points and held Elie to 9 points.

“I just didn’t want her to get the ball,” Preira said on the matchup. “I denied a lot; I fronted her. We had helped on the back side, so we were really prepared.”

St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall applauded Preira’s effort as a 5-foot-10 guard battling the taller Elie. Preira has gotten some practice in with a similar matchup in the semifinals against Bishop Fenwick forward Cecilia Kay, and never backed down from either challenge.

“For us to ask her to do what she did tonight... There’s a difference between doing what you’re supposed to do and doing it really well,” Newhall said.

Both sides stayed in lock-step through most of the contest and neither team held more than a seven-point edge. While Julia Elie battled Preira inside, sister Maggie Elie stepped up for the Bulldogs (21-3) with a team-high 11 points, and Charlie Kellleher made three huge 3-pointers.

The Spartans remained calm despite wielding a young roster with only two seniors. Junior point guard Yirsy Queliz used her shiftiness and explosion to score 17 points. She rocked in a mid-range jumper with 32 seconds left that proved to be the decider.

“She lives for this. She lives for basketball,” Newhall said. “I thought she was kind of our steadying presence the whole night on offense.”

St. Mary’s players, Niya Morgan (12), Olivia Abbott (32), Bella Owumi (11) and Yirsy Queliz, right, celebrate at the buzzer after they defeated Rockland during their D3 state final in Lowell, Mass., Friday, March 18, 2022. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe) Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Newhall, in his 17th season as head coach, has now led the Spartans to five state championship berths in the past 11 seasons, with three titles and a co-title. But before Friday’s contest he emphasized that a return is never guaranteed.

“You’ve got to play like it’s your last game, because it is,” he said.

Rockland coach Diana Newcomb saluted the Spartans and also her team’s defense, which impeded a high-octane St. Mary’s offense and helped keep the score close. The matchup was Rockland’s first state championship appearance in 22 years.

“To be able to be in the game until the very last play is a huge accomplishment for us,” Newcomb said. “We’re just a small town and we have players who want to play.”

Yirsy Queliz (3) of St. Mary's also played some tough defense on Rockland’s Julia Elie. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe



