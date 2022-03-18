Biden urges Chinese President Xi not to aid Russia

Washington has worried that Moscow would turn to Beijing for support as its failure to capture most major Ukrainian cities has led to an intensifying campaign of missile and artillery strikes against civilians. In the aftermath of one of the most alarming strikes, nearly leveling a theater in the besieged city of Mariupol, a Ukrainian official said that at least 130 survivors had been rescued.

Hours after Russia expanded the brutal range of its Ukraine invasion with a missile strike Friday on the outskirts of Lviv, a western city that had been a relative haven, President Joe Biden spoke at length with China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, to dissuade Beijing from providing aid to bolster Russia’s offensive.

Advertisement

Hundreds of people who had been sheltering there remained unaccounted for in the wreckage in the southern city, which has faced the most withering bombardment of the war and where the theater has become a potent emblem of the conflict’s human toll.

In a sign that the geographical scope of the invasion could be broadening, Russia’s missile strike on the outskirts of Lviv, a city about 50 miles from the border with Poland, rattled the fragile sense of security. Lviv has become a refuge for people fleeing violence. The strike followed an attack Sunday at a military base in western Ukraine, just 11 miles from the Polish border, fanning fears that the war could metastasize into a larger European conflict.

Amid the violence, attempts at diplomacy have continued. Russian and Ukrainian officials were in cease-fire talks for much of the week, but it has been difficult to judge if any meaningful progress has been made.

Here are the latest developments:

— According to a readout of the phone call between Biden and Xi released by Chinese state media, the Chinese leader expressed opposition to the broad sanctions the United States, European and Asian nations have imposed on Russia, warning they could trigger crises in the global economy. He referenced a Chinese saying, “Let he who tied the bell on the tiger take it off,” an idiom that he has used before to convey that the responsibility for solving a problem should fall on the person who created it. In the call, Xi did not suggest that China could play a role in ending the war.

Advertisement

— In Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, air raid sirens sounded as city officials reported that a residential area had been shelled. Explosions were also heard in the southern city of Odesa, nestled on the Black Sea and considered a key target if Russia hopes to cut Ukraine off from the sea.

— More than 3.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country, the United Nations said, warning that the number will continue to rise.

— The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting Friday, at Russia’s request, to discuss its widely derided allegations that the United States is helping Ukraine develop biological weapons. At a meeting Thursday, the council heard accounts of widespread human suffering in Ukraine, including estimates of 1,900 civilians killed or wounded since the invasion began. The actual numbers are likely much higher.

Get the latest updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine here.



