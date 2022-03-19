17-year-old boy arrested for Brighton shooting, police say

He was not identified due to his age. He faces multiple charges, including assault and battery attempt with a firearm, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and assault to murder, police said in a statement.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting last week in Brighton that injured one person, Boston police said Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 1212 Jette Court at 4:33 p.m. on March 7, police said. When they arrived they found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital for further evaluation and treatment, police said. Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the boy, and placed him in custody on Tuesday without incident.

He is is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court, police said.

